Alexis Johnson’s well-struck fly ball Sunday looked like it was headed out over the left field wall for a 3-run homer that would give Valparaiso a 3-0 second inning lead over SIU.

Then the cheat code known as the Saluki defense took over.

More specifically, Elizabeth Warwick did what she’s done more than once in her career.

Reaching at least two feet over the wall, Warwick brought back the long ball and turned it into a long out. Instead of facing a three-run deficit, SIU was ahead moments later on its way to another lopsided Missouri Valley Conference win, a 9-1 decision that made it seven straight wins overall and upped its record to 22-3.

Rylie Hamilton homered and knocked in two runs, while Anna Carder belted a two-run homer to cap a four-run third inning and Aubree DePron slapped a two-run single to end the game in the fifth inning via the mercy rule. Madi Eberle (9-1) and Hannah Hockerman combined on a four-hitter.

But it was the Saluki defense that played the starring role. In addition to Warwick’s play, Hamilton and shortstop Jackie Lis combined to take away four hits with sublime plays. Lis victimized Regi Hecker on consecutive at-bats in the first and third, while Hamilton denied the Beacons (3-18, 0-3) a fourth inning run by fielding Emily Crompton’s safety squeeze in front of the plate and flipping to Carder to nip the runner.

“I might be biased, but Rylie might be the best third baseman in this conference and might be the best that’s played here since Mary Jo Firnbach,” said SIU coach Jen Sewell, invoking the name of her lead assistant who starred in the late 80s and early 90s.

“We have a duo at third base and shortstop that’s really holding down the fort, which is what we’ve needed.”

It was ironic that Valpo’s only run of the series was unearned, courtesy of an error on second baseman Jenna Christeson in the fourth with two outs. But when the Salukis’ defense had probably saved five other runs prior to that, one run seems like a pittance.

Warwick’s play was simply the latest in a laundry list of robberies she’s performed the last couple of years. Sewell said Warwick told her after the game that she felt the ball hit her glove as her body contacted the wall.

“If anybody could run that ball down,” Sewell said, “it’s Elizabeth.”

Hamilton certainly wasn’t surprised that Warwick continues to turn the left side of the field into a death trap for potential hits for SIU opponents. If the MVC gave out gold gloves, Hamilton and Warwick would be shoo-ins and Lis might not be far behind.

“My gosh, she works so hard to make those plays,” Hamilton said of Warwick. “Good things happen to her because she works so hard to do it.”

Outscoring the Beacons 32-1 in the series, the Salukis finished with 10 hits in improving their MVC mark to 5-0. Five of them occurred in the third when they decoded Easton Seib (2-9) and her pitching pattern, particularly with two outs.

The lead was only 1-0 when Lis shortened up with a 1-2 count and punched an RBI single up the middle. Lis stole second and rode home on an RBI single by Hamilton. Carder then turned on an inside pitch and launched a towering blast over the right field wall, just to the left of the scoreboard, for her second homer.

Forced to hit in the fifth inning for the first time in the series, SIU walked its way off the field. Five walks preceded DePron’s game-ending single that upped the team’s run differential this year to plus 86 through 25 games.

“We attack on teams really hard,” Hamilton said. “That lets us get runs as fast as possible. We don’t have to wait.”

The Salukis are on the road Tuesday against Southeast Missouri State and next weekend at Belmont. They return home on March 28 for a rematch with SEMO at 3 p.m.