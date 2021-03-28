SIU Softball | Salukis sweep the Braves with 10-2 run-rule win on Sunday

CARBONDALE – No matter how SIU’s offense is arrayed, there’s one irrefutable fact: If Katelyn Massa is hitting, the chances are that they are scoring runs.
She was hitting Sunday, so the Salukis scored lots of runs. So many, in fact, that they chased Bradley out of Charlotte West Stadium with a 10-2, five-inning loss that completed a sweep of their Missouri Valley Conference series.
Massa drilled an RBI double off the right-center field wall in the first inning to make it 2-0, then welcomed reliever Grace French to the circle by rifling a three-run homer off the scoreboard in right in the third for a 6-0 advantage.
“I don’t hit a lot of home runs oppo,” Massa said, “so I guess it’s good I’m getting power behind the ball instead of being out front.”
French wasn’t giving Massa another chance to display her power when she led off the fifth. Massa took four pitches that weren’t close to the plate, drawing one of SIU’s seven walks and starting a three-run rally that brought the game to a merciful conclusion.
Coach Kerri Blaylock stuck with the slapper-heavy lineup that led the way in a 6-1, 4-1 sweep on Saturday. They worked four Braves pitchers for eight walks, seven walks and three stolen bases before Bailey Caylor’s two-run single ended the game early.
Massa, Caylor and Maris Boelens each collected two hits, marking the third straight game that Boelens has bagged two hits. Jenny Jansen knocked in two runs and Maddy Vermejan scored four runs, giving her a whopping 35 in 28 games.
“We’re trying to get them to understand attention to detail, listening and playing all seven innings,” Blaylock said. “I think things came so easy for them earier in the year when we were 14-0, 16-0 that you have to learn to deal with difficulties. I thought we did a great job today.”
SIU (23-5, 5-3) added solid pitching and defense to its offensive explosion. Carlee Jo Clark (5-0) allowed five hits and one earned run over 4 1/3 innings, walking none and fanning two. Sarah Harness collected the final two outs of the fifth in her third scoreless relief appearance of the weekend.
Centralia product Raegan Branon (0-3) got the start for Bradley (9-10, 2-4) after two perfect innings of relief in Saturday’s nightcap. Branon lasted only 2 1/3 innings, permitting four hits and five runs with two walks and one strikeout.
The rout finished a nine-game, 13-day homestand which saw the Salukis go 6-3. Their schedule is road-heavy for the year’s remainder as they’ll play just six of the last 21 games at home.
SIU visits Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday and then travels to MVC foe Loyola on Friday and Saturday.
“We’re looking for consistency,” Blaylock said. “We may not play as well in every game as we did today, but if we have consistent play, we’ll have more days like today than not.”
DAWG BITES
The Salukis’ seven walks gives them an NCAA-high 145 in 28 games. By contrast, SIU opponents have managed only 40 walks. … Massa’s big day upped her batting average to .300 with four homers, 18 RBI and a whopping 21 walks in 60 at-bats for an on-base percentage of close to .500. … Jansen’s fifth inning error at shortstop was just her third in 28 games and the team’s 15th, leading to only the sixth unearned run the Salukis have ceded. By contrast, opponents have gifted SIU 32, including the last three on Sunday.