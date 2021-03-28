SIU Softball | Salukis sweep the Braves with 10-2 run-rule win on Sunday

Massa, Caylor and Maris Boelens each collected two hits, marking the third straight game that Boelens has bagged two hits. Jenny Jansen knocked in two runs and Maddy Vermejan scored four runs, giving her a whopping 35 in 28 games.

“We’re trying to get them to understand attention to detail, listening and playing all seven innings,” Blaylock said. “I think things came so easy for them earier in the year when we were 14-0, 16-0 that you have to learn to deal with difficulties. I thought we did a great job today.”

SIU (23-5, 5-3) added solid pitching and defense to its offensive explosion. Carlee Jo Clark (5-0) allowed five hits and one earned run over 4 1/3 innings, walking none and fanning two. Sarah Harness collected the final two outs of the fifth in her third scoreless relief appearance of the weekend.

Centralia product Raegan Branon (0-3) got the start for Bradley (9-10, 2-4) after two perfect innings of relief in Saturday’s nightcap. Branon lasted only 2 1/3 innings, permitting four hits and five runs with two walks and one strikeout.

The rout finished a nine-game, 13-day homestand which saw the Salukis go 6-3. Their schedule is road-heavy for the year’s remainder as they’ll play just six of the last 21 games at home.