SIU theater students use their pandemic experiences to create plays

For this project, students researched how COVID-19 is affecting life on campus through interviews with peers, newspaper articles and their own experiences. Students also brought props, including masks, hand-sanitizers, gloves and tissue boxes.

“I am really impressed by the quality of the writing, how committed and vulnerable the students were to the process and in the telling of these stories, as well as learning about how the pandemic had impacted their lives,” she said.

Each play will run between three and five minutes, Roberts said. The performances will show a diversity of experiences, including how the pandemic has affected international students and students living in residence halls.

“The project provided an opportunity for students to connect, collaborate, share their experiences, and remind them that they are not alone in processing this pandemic,” Roberts said. “They were able to share how it has impacted their university experience and their lives here in Southern Illinois.”

Watch the livestream at bit.ly/pandemicplays.

