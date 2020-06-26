SIU to hold virtual discussion on systemic racism in higher education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Southern Illinois University System Diversity Advisory Council is holding its first in a series of virtual discussions focusing on equity and justice in the United States.

The conversation will focus on systemic racism in higher education and what university leaders and the community can do to address these issues in the SIU System and beyond, according to a flyer for the event. Participants will include SIU System President Dan Mahony, executive director for diversity initiatives Wes McNeese, SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane, SIU Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook, members of the Diversity Advisory Council and student leaders from the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

Members of the SIU community and anyone interested in joining and sharing experiences related to diversity, inclusion and equity are invited to participate.

The live virtual forum is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Questions can be submitted during the event using the YouTube comment section or prior to the event at pkeith@siu.edu. The discussion will be held online at bit.ly/SIUConversations.

— The Southern

