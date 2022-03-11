SIU Track and Field | Moore-Jones more than just a champion thrower

A'veun Moore-Jones is representing Southern Illinois University at the NCAA Indoor National Championships this weekend and the senior is not only the latest in a long line of SIU champion throwers, but she is also a multifaceted fully-rounded athlete and person that is one of the best ambassadors Salukis Athletics has ever had.

“I believe this is my last go-around for indoor and outdoor,” Moore-Jones said. “I think there is a slight chance we could get an indoor back, but I’m not counting on that. After that I’m hoping to keep training here with (SIU coach) James (J.C.) Lambert to get ready for the 2024 Olympics. That’s the goal and the plan if everything works out like it’s supposed to.”

Moore-Jones is coming off her second straight Missouri Valley Conference indoor shot put title with her third straight over 17-meter toss. She threw 17.48 meters (57-04.25) at the Chicago meet on Feb. 26.

Her collegiate career began in 2018 with a bang when she was an All-MVC indoor selection and an outdoor NCAA West Regional Qualifier. As a sophomore she won the MVC outdoor shot put title.

“I first saw and met A’veun and her parents at a throws camp at SIU in the summer time,” Lambert said. “Between watching her throw, how hard she worked at the camp and meeting her parents I definitely wanted A’veun at SIU. With her background in dance, cheerleading and volleyball on top of track, it was a big upside with her being able to move as well as she does.”

Her junior year got off to a good start in indoor with a personal best throw at the first meet of the season, but outdoor season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year she was named Second Team All-American after a 14th place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships after winning the MVC Indoor title.

“A’veun has progressed well here at SIU,” Lambert said. “Coming out of high school she was throwing 46 feet and now throwing almost 58 is a reflection of her hard work, dedication and persistence towards excelling. Not only has she progressed as an athlete, but she has progressed well as a person with her leadership skills that shows on and off the field.”

Fellow throwers senior Shauniece O’Neal and senior Elisia Lancaster are joining Moore-Jones to represent the Salukis at the Nationals being held in Birmingham, Alabama that began Friday.

O’Neal is also coming off a MVC championship winning the indoor weight throw in Chicago. Last year she was a first-team All-American in the weight throw at the NCAA indoor championships and was named the MVC Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete of the Year at the Indoor Championships. Lancaster was All-MVC in the weight throw last year and again finished second in Chicago.

“SIU is one of the top tier places to come to throw in the country because we have three girls going to the Nationals,” Moore-Jones said. “We are definitely the one that has more throwers in the NCAA top 16.”

Moore-Jones will be making her second straight appearance at indoor Nationals where she had qualified eighth with a personal record toss of 17.58 (57-08.17) that came at the Don DeNoon Invite held on Feb. 5 on her home track.

“This will be my third nationals - two indoor and one outdoor.” Moore-Jones said. “Indoors I 'up-scored' by one, which it's always great to do better than your pre-meet ranking. Then outdoor I went in 16th maybe and I placed 10th with all my throws PRs (personal records) and moved up to seventh on SIU’s all-time list.”

The 57-08.17 moved her up the all-time indoor list to third behind Raven Saunders (61-01.25) set in 2015 and Jeneva McCall (58-11.50) in 2012.

The senior hails from Mount Vernon where she was a five-time state placer in the shot put and discus, finishing her high school career as the school record holder and state second place finisher in both events. Her record shot put toss is 46-07.75 and her discus throw is 144-10.

“I love the shot put because I like to throw my anger out on the ball,” Moore-Jones said. “I’m a very nice person and sometimes when a lot of things build up I just say, ‘ok, we’re just going to throw it’ and I scream at the ball and get crazy and rowdy and it goes far. I was never that person in high school. You would never hear any type of grunt, but once I got to college I was evolving within my throw and it was like I had to get angry at it at times. I love it. I really do.”

Moore-Jones was a three-sport athlete in high school as a middle hitter on the volleyball team in the fall and in the spring a first baseman/pitcher on the softball team along with track. In the winter she was a cheerleader and a dancer. She was also a gymnast in the middle school.

“I started volleyball in seventh grade and I played softball the majority of my freshman and sophomore years and then switched over to track once I realized I was going to get my college paid for mostly by track and field,” Moore-Jones said. “I started track in eighth grade when my cousin, a track coach, who asked me to go do shot put and I didn’t have any idea what that was. I then started learning it and it’s been history every since. I’ve been cheerleading since I was three years old and cheered all the way through high school. I did every category in dance every year since sixth grade up until my senior year in high school. I’ve been dancing competitively for about eight years. I wish I was doing the half time shows. They would enjoy putting me on stage. I’m a social butterfly and a ball of fun and dancing brings that out. I really love dancing.”

Even before it was time to put her signature on the dotted line for her college choice, Moore-Jones had already made up her mind to follow in the footsteps of the four Saluki NCAA champions - Brittany Riley (indoor weight throw in 2007 and 2008), McCall (outdoor discus in 2010 and 2012 and outdoor weight throw in 2012), Saunders (indoor and outdoor shot put in 2015) and DeAnna Price (outdoor hammer throw in 2015 and 2016).

“My dad had me come to the camp going into my junior year and I started learning from Raven Saunders and my current coach now James Lambert,” Moore-Jones said.

There have been 12 SIU female athletes who have represented the USA at the Olympics with four being in the throws and Moore-Jones hopes to become the fifth at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics following Connie Price-Smith (shot put in 1992, 1996, and 2000 and discus in 1992), Price (hammer throw in 2016 and 2020), Gwen Berry (hammer throw in 2020) and Saunders (shot put in 2020).

“I’ve always had my mind set on coming to SIU because the throws produce Olympians, NCAA champions and All-Americans and I was like ‘I want to be that’, ”Moore-Jones said. “Initially I didn’t know what I wanted to do college wise, but once I started to throw it was ‘let’s go to the camps and see how good I can be’. Once I got here it was like a family dynamic. The team was great - the girls made me feel like I was part of the team even though I was still in high school - and I loved the coaches. My dad was an Illinois State guy - he loved their campus - but it was the environment at SIU that blew me away, so I had to come here. This was it. I love “De” (Price) so much. She is like a mom on the team. I also get to practice with her every single day.”

And all her success is no fluke since arguably two of the best male throwers SIU has ever produced John Smith and J.C. Lambert have coached all the previous award-winning throwers with Lambert currently in his sixth year as SIU throws coach after playing for and taking over for Smith, who left with his wife and protégé Connie Price-Smith when she took over the Ole Miss program after the 2015-16 season.

“Ultimately I just want to see A’veun perform the best she can at the Nationals because that’s all I can ever ask of my athletes as a coach,” Lambert said. “It takes a lot of time, dedication and sacrifice to get to that position A’veun, Shawniece and Elisia are in to compete at the NCAA national meet. This is where you get the chance to reap the rewards of all you put in to get there.”

