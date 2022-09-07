SIU Volleyball | Buhlman named MVC Freshman of the Week

SIU volleyball player Ceci Bulmahn was named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week - the first time in nine years that a Saluki has earned the award - on Tuesday.

Bulmahn helped SIU go 3-1 during the week, collecting 39 kills in four matches and hitting .455 in a win over Southern University. She enjoyed double-double efforts against UT Martin (11 kills, 13 digs) and Nicholls State (10 and 16).

Bulmahn leads all MVC freshmen with 3.05 kills per set, a figure good for 23rd in Division I among freshmen.

The Salukis (3-3) travel to Central Arkansas this weekend for a tournament before hosting their invitational event next weekend at Banterra Center.

— The Southern