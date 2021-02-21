SIU volleyball: Key mistakes doom SIU in Valley loss

But SIU wasn’t able to win the game. After a push kill by Carly Spies, the Salukis mixed in four consecutive attack errors. A match that was headed for a 1-1 standoff going to the third game suddenly pivoted in UNI’s direction for good.

“You still have to win two more sets, but I feel like it could have been a really big momentum change for us,” Baalman said. “After you lose that first set, if you win the second one, you can re-start.”

Instead, SIU fell into a hole it wasn’t able to dig out of, even though it led 16-15 in the third game. The Panthers promptly ripped off seven consecutive points as the Salukis sprinkled four attack errors in between two aces from setter Taylor Alden.

That decided matters, enabling Northern Iowa to up its record to 4-6, 4-3 despite gifting SIU 15 points with attack errors and eight others with service errors. But the Salukis were even more generous, ceding 17 points off attack errors and another 11 off bad passes.

“Our youth might have something to do with it, but we have to become more consistent,” Baalman said. “I know we’re shuffling a lot of bodies in there, but we have to find our rhythm.”