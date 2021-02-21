SIU volleyball: Key mistakes doom SIU in Valley loss

CARBONDALE – It’s not as though the SIU volleyball team doesn’t have talent, because it does. It’s not as though the Salukis haven’t displayed the ability to play well over long stretches of matches and win, because they have.
It’s more a question of when this mostly young roster will finally display the consistency needed to ward off that one stretch in every game that seems to cost them a match.
It happened again Sunday in Davies Gym, where Northern Iowa was the beneficiary to key mistakes at inopportune times during its 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference decision. SIU led in all three games and should have put away the second game at the very least, but simply couldn’t get out of its way in crucial situations.
“We’re trying to stay consistent with everything,” said senior middle hitter Emma Baalman. “You can’t lose one there, pick up another one here … I feel like that was a big part of what happened today.”
Or to add weight to what Baalman said, when the Salukis (2-7, 1-6) hit well, their passing and defense went on hiatus. When they improved defensively and served better, they suddenly couldn’t put a ball down.
And when SIU had a chance to even up the match in the second game, it ground to a halt at the worst possible moment. An attack error by the Panthers put the Salukis ahead 23-20, capping their longest stretch of good passing and solid defense.
But SIU wasn’t able to win the game. After a push kill by Carly Spies, the Salukis mixed in four consecutive attack errors. A match that was headed for a 1-1 standoff going to the third game suddenly pivoted in UNI’s direction for good.
“You still have to win two more sets, but I feel like it could have been a really big momentum change for us,” Baalman said. “After you lose that first set, if you win the second one, you can re-start.”
Instead, SIU fell into a hole it wasn’t able to dig out of, even though it led 16-15 in the third game. The Panthers promptly ripped off seven consecutive points as the Salukis sprinkled four attack errors in between two aces from setter Taylor Alden.
That decided matters, enabling Northern Iowa to up its record to 4-6, 4-3 despite gifting SIU 15 points with attack errors and eight others with service errors. But the Salukis were even more generous, ceding 17 points off attack errors and another 11 off bad passes.
“Our youth might have something to do with it, but we have to become more consistent,” Baalman said. “I know we’re shuffling a lot of bodies in there, but we have to find our rhythm.”
Alex Washington and Tatum Tornatta each bagged seven kills, while Rachel Maguire dished out 27 assists despite being pushed out of system for stretches by sketchy passing. SIU hit .370 in the first game but finished the day at .170.
The Salukis aim for a series split with the Panthers Monday at 3 p.m.