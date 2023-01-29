SIU wastes Domask's 32 in MVC defeat

NORMAL – SIU had a great opportunity to jump into first place in the Missouri Valley Conference by itself on Sunday.
But the Salukis failed to take full advantage of Belmont’s 79-61 home loss to Drake, playing some of their softest defense of the year as Illinois State scored the game’s final six points to secure a 72-66 win at CEFCU Arena.
Wasting Marcus Domask’s 32 points, which tied a career high, SIU (17-6, 9-3) never led in the second half and gave up 1.24 points per possession. The Redbirds (9-14, 4-8) sank 11 of 19 3-pointers, including 7 of 10 in the second half.
“They got into a rhythm early in the game when they made a couple of 3s,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “We missed some defensive assignments. We were never connected defensively in the first half and gave them some looks. That gave them confidence for the rest of the game.”
Illinois State, which snapped a four-game losing streak and handed SIU its second loss in 14 games, led 55-43 at the 10:51 mark of the second half after a 3-ball by Colton Sandage. But Domask and Lance Jones, who combined for 28 second half points, led a 10-0 rally that made it 55-53 with 8:30 left after Troy D’Amico scored in transition.
With the building resembling Banterra Center North as a large number of Saluki fans made their voices heard, SIU got the game even at 60 when Jones made a transition bucket with 4:34 remaining. It evened the score at 63 on Jones’ 3-ball with 2:19 on the clock, then tied it again on a corner 3 from Domask with 1:39 left.
But the Salukis couldn’t get the ball with a chance to take the lead because their usually excellent defense couldn’t come up with the stops they usually get. They forced a miss from Malachi Poindexter near the end of the shot clock in the last minute, but Kendall Lewis snagged an offensive rebound.
After a replay review backed up the officials’ judgment that Poindexter’s attempt hit the rim, the Redbirds posted up Lewis (18 points, 10 boards) on D’Amico. Lewis turned and scored with 37.2 seconds remaining for a 68-66 edge.
SIU turned it over on the game’s key possession as Xavier Johnson’s bounce pass for a cutting Domask skittered off his hand and out of bounds. Forced to play the fouling game against a team that cans 80.2 percent at the line, fourth in Division I, the Salukis were sunk. Seneca Knight (24 points) and Lewis each sank both ends of a one-and-one in the final 30 seconds.
“We’ve got to do a better job closing out games with our defense,” Domask said. “I thought we were going to pull that one out until the end, but they played well and we didn’t play as well as we needed to.”
SIU did enough offensively to win on the road, thanks to Domask. He was 13 of 25 from the field, connecting on 6 of 12 3-pointers. As a team, the Salukis hit 47.3 % of their field goal tries and finished 11 of 27 on 3s, the third straight game in which they drilled at least 10 3-pointers.
But aside from the second half run that gave it a chance to pull out the win, SIU wasn’t good enough on defense. It allowed a 42.6 % shooting team to make 46.8 %. Illinois State’s effective field goal percentage was somewhere around 56 % because of all the 3-pointers.
That was too much for the Salukis to overcome.
“Any game you lose is a missed opportunity,” Mullins said. “We have to come back, play our best and respond.”
DAWG BITES
SIU was outscored 17-3 at the line, converting just 30 percent from the stripe. Mullins was reluctant to say much on the record afterwards but felt Domask should have gotten at least one chance at the line. He shot no free throws in 39 minutes. … Illinois State played without leading scorer Darius Burford (broken orbital bone), who was injured in practice Saturday. ... The Salukis finished January with a 7-2 mark, their best record in a month this year. … The result marked the first time this year in 10 games SIU lost when scoring between 60 to 69 points. … It also represented only the second time in 12 games the Salukis lost when recording more assists (15-13). … SIU travels to Bradley Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start.