SIU wastes Domask's 32 in MVC defeat

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

The problem wasn’t on offense, even though there was a scoring drought to start the second half. SIU canned 47.3 % from the field and hit 11 of 27 3-pointers, marking its third straight game with at least 10 3-pointers. Marcus Domask tied his career high with 32 points, but didn’t get to the foul line once despite driving and posting up a fair bit. Lance Jones came alive with 15 points in the last 12 minutes. The Salukis had 15 assists and just 10 turnovers.

Defense: D

Coach Bryan Mullins felt the team wasn’t as connected on this end as usual, made clear by the fact that Illinois State averaged 1.24 points per possession. The Redbirds were 11 of 19 from 3, including a staggering 7 of 10 in the second half, and few of those were contested shots. SIU also fouled enough to give the Redbirds chances to get to the foul line, where they’re fourth in the nation, and they burned them by hitting 17 of 18.

Overall: C-

This was a missed opportunity on two fronts for the Salukis: Not only did they lose a game to a team that on paper they should have beaten, but they could have taken first place in the Valley by themselves after Drake routed Belmont in Nashville. Instead, they played poorly enough on defense that they erased a terrific effort by Domask. If SIU doesn’t win the MVC regular season title, it can look back on this game as a reason why.