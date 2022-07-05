SIU Women's Basketball | Gabby Walker earns MVC scholarship

Gabby Walker, who helped SIU's women's basketball team win its first regular season conference title since 2007 last year, has been selected as a Missouri Valley Conference postgraduate scholarship winner.
Walker has been accepted into SIU's Ph.D. program in molecular biology, microbiology and biochemistry, and will begin classes this fall. Walker enjoyed a career year in 2021-22, averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while canning 50.9 percent of her field goal attempts.
She was an honorable mention All-MVC pick and earned second team All-MVC Scholar-Athletic honors. Walker is one of four MVC athletes to win this scholarship.
She will receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship from the MVC.
— The Southern