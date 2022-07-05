 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Women's Basketball | Gabby Walker earns MVC scholarship

031322-spt-siu-wbb-05.jpg

SIU forward Gabby Walker (20) drives on Illinois State forward Deanna Wilson (24) during the third quarter of the MVC Tournament semifinal at the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday in Moline. The Salukis would lose 50-42.

 Byron Hetzler

Gabby Walker, who helped SIU's women's basketball team win its first regular season conference title since 2007 last year, has been selected as a Missouri Valley Conference postgraduate scholarship winner.

Walker has been accepted into SIU's Ph.D. program in molecular biology, microbiology and biochemistry, and will begin classes this fall. Walker enjoyed a career year in 2021-22, averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while canning 50.9 percent of her field goal attempts.

She was an honorable mention All-MVC pick and earned second team All-MVC Scholar-Athletic honors. Walker is one of four MVC athletes to win this scholarship.

She will receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship from the MVC.

— The Southern

