SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis dominate 4th quarter to defeat Bears

CARBONDALE – There are a lot of things that can happen over the next month, what with 10 Missouri Valley Conference games left to play.

But after SIU dominated the fourth quarter Friday night to put away defending regular season champion Missouri State 65-49 in Banterra Center, those who wondered if the Salukis’ first place standing heading into the game was a fluke might want to reconsider the notion.

Consider that SIU (12-6, 7-1) outscored the Bears (15-5, 6-3) 19-6 in the final 10 minutes, putting the game away when Makenzie Silvey drilled three consecutive 3-pointers to punctuate a 13-0 run. Also factor in that the Salukis dug in defensively and limited Missouri State to 2 of 12 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Then consider that SIU got unexpected contributions off the bench in a big game, came up with some nice tweaks offensively that helped them hit 9 of 14 3-pointers and shoot 50 percent in the second half against one of the best defensive teams in Division I.

The conclusion: The Salukis are a legitimate contender to win the Valley in coach Cindy Stein’s final year.

“We came up with some big plays, especially in the fourth quarter,” she said. “We had some kids step up and make shots. They were packing it in and we’ve been telling the kids that we’re going to have to have some big shots.”

It was understandable that the Bears would clog the lane on defense. After all, SIU has two of the best post players in the Valley in Abby Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker. And the Salukis have struggled from 3 all year, entering the game with a meager 26.3 success rate from the arc.

So when Quierra Love swished SIU’s first 3-point try of the game, it might have been seen as fool’s gold by some. But the hits kept coming from long range, almost always in key spots.

Like Tyranny Brown’s corner 3 that forged a 12-12 tie after a quarter. Or Abby Brockmeyer’s bomb that evened the score at 20 in the second quarter. Then Silvey’s first 3-ball that initiated a 9-0 third quarter run that gave the Salukis the lead for good.

That was all a prelude to the final crescendo. Silvey’s quick release was never any faster or more accurate than when she connected from out top twice and then from the corner to deliver the knockout punch at 61-46 with 1:41 remaining.

“We know that hasn’t been our strong suit so far,” Silvey said, “but we weren’t going to let that define us.”

Love, a freshman at Edwardsville when Silvey was a senior at the metro-east girls basketball power, has been a part of this act for a while. She knows what to do when Silvey gets going from the arc.

“Get her the ball and get out of the way,” Love said.

That could also describe SIU’s offense lately against opponents’ pressure – get the ball to Love and get out of her way. Love worked 36 minutes and committed just one turnover while forcing a spate of Missouri State’s 19 miscues that led to a 20-9 advantage in points off turnovers. For good measure, she added a dozen points.

Despite rush-hour traffic in the lane, Walker still churned out 13 points, a game-high 10 rebounds and six assists. And Brockmeyer stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, nine boards and six assists.

Simply put, in a season becoming increasingly full of meaningful wins, this might have been the Salukis’ finest hour.

“We were ready to play,” Stein said. “I’m proud of how the kids remained focused. I don’t think we played the way we wanted to, but we played gritty. Our defense was strong, especially in the fourth quarter. And we made some big shots.”

DAWG BITES

Brice Calip scored 16 points for Missouri State, carrying it for most of three quarters, but didn’t score over the final 6:50. Abigayle Jackson added 10 and blocked three shots but had as many turnovers as rebounds (5). … Brown gave SIU eight points in 10 minutes, including a pair of foul shots late in the third quarter – her first free throw attempts of the year. … The Salukis and Bears meet again on Sunday in Springfield, Mo. at 5 p.m.

