SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis visit Illinois State with the conference title on the line

The SIU women's basketball team visits Illinois State Sunday for a first place showdown in the Missouri Valley Conference at 2 p.m.

The Salukis (16-7, 11-2) won their fourth straight game Friday night with a 74-46 rout at Bradley, their biggest margin of victory. Gabby Walker led the way with a game-high 19 points, while Abby Brockmeyer had 14 points and 15 rebounds, putting her over 1,000 rebounds for her career.

SIU enters the game with a half-game lead in the conference on Illinois State (15-10, 11-3), which lost 75-69 Friday night at home to Missouri State. A win would give the Salukis a season sweep over the Redbirds and the advantage in any tiebreaker.

SIU won the teams' first meeting on Jan. 20 in Carbondale 56-47.

