SIU Women's Basketball | Salukis win, Silvey becomes all-time leading scorer

CARBONDALE – The Saluki women checked all the boxes Saturday.

They knocked off Bradley 53-41. The Braves are winless in the Missouri Valley Conference and they’ve lost 13 straight.

SIU defended the Banterra Center homecourt. The Salukis are 6-0 at the Bank this year.

Makenzie Silvey scored 17 points, making her the program’s all-time leading scorer. She has amassed 1,780 points in her career, one more than Cartaesha Macklin.

And finally, the Salukis made coach Cindy Stein’s birthday a bit more enjoyable.

Although the final score indicates a double-digit win, there was nothing easy about it. The Salukis trailed 28-26 at intermission and with just over six minutes remaining in the game, the Salukis led by just three points. However, Bradley failed to score in the final 6:11.

“Our first half was ugly,” Stein said. “I thought we were a little lethargic. I’m very proud of our second half, especially defensively. They only got one three in the second half, and 13 points in the second half. Our defense came alive. We were active and got the rebounds. Obviously, our bigs figured out how to score a little bit more. It was all good.”

SIU dominated the boards in the game, outrebounding Bradley 44-35, including 19 offensive rebounds. That helped get the Salukis to the line in the fourth quarter. Seven of SIU’s last nine points came at the line.

“That’s an emphasis for us,” Brockmeyer said. “We know we can out-rebound teams. We’re bigger. We’re stronger. We feel like we can just hit the boards hard. We have big guards. Mak (Silvey) rebounds so well and even little Q-dog (point guard Quierra Love) rebounds pretty well.”

And, although SIU wasn’t scoring in bunches, the Salukis shot just 29 percent from the floor, the defense created six Bradley turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“We wanted to come out and trap the first ball screen, which we hadn’t done and caused them to throw the ball out of bounds on that possession (first of the fourth quarter),” Silvey said. “We changed up our defense a little bit and just caused some turnovers. They were unaware of the shot clock a few times. We were able to get a lot of stops and pull away in the fourth quarter.”

This was something of a trap game for SIU.

The Salukis were coming off a win over previously unbeaten Illinois State. Bradley, a team riddled by injuries, had lost 13 straight. The Salukis were protecting a home winning streak, and Silvey was chasing the all-time scoring record.

“We knew it was huge once we got a lead to capitalize on it,” Brockmeyer said. “Once we got the lead I feel like our defense forcing turnovers led to building on that lead, and never letting them come back and never stopping our intensity on defense.”

SIU’s winning margin of 12 points was the largest of the day.

Then, there was Silvey chasing the all-time scoring record.

Silvey got off to a quick start, scoring eight points in the first quarter. She had 15 points entering the fourth quarter. And, it turned out the record-breaking bucket was an important one. She knocked down a short turnaround jumper in the lane to up SIU’s lead to 43-39 with 7:56 remaining in the game.

Silvey never reacted to the record until she was pulled off the court with a few seconds remaining in the game. She flashed a broad grin when accepting congratulations from Stein and her teammates.

“Obviously, it’s kind of a relief,” she said. “People have been asking me about it for a while. I'm just trying to win. We’re 5-1 right now. We’re sitting at the top. We can’t ask for much more than that right now. I was trying to get it out of the way and get it in the back of my mind so I could focus on the rest of the season. It feels good obviously.”

If the record was weighing on her mind, it wasn’t obvious from her shot selection. Virtually each of her 18 shots came within the context of the offense.

“The shots I took today were pretty easy,” Silvey said. “They were all kind of close to the basket. I work on those a lot in practice. I knew I was longer and taller than my defender, so I was just trying to get some easy shots today because I was forcing it a little bit the last game.”

Illinois State also won Saturday. The Redbirds are 6-1, and ahead of the Salukis in the MVC standings.

SIU’s next two games are on the road. The Salukis are at Indiana State on Thursday and at Evansville on Saturday.

