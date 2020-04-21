SIUC chancellor candidate Austin Lane says he will create a shared vision, grow enrollment

Austin Lane, the former president of Texas Southern University, and the second of three finalists to interview for Southern Illinois University’s chancellor position, said he is a “servant leader” with expertise in strategic planning and growing enrollment who is eager to lead the Carbondale campus forward.
“I understand that I am here working for students, and I am here working for faculty. And I’m here working for the staff. I’m here to connect with the community. That’s how I see my role,” he said of his leadership philosophy, during a live virtual public forum Tuesday morning.
Lane, originally of Hackensack, New Jersey, has spent most of his professional life in Texas. He was most recently the president of Texas Southern University, a historically black university based in Houston. He began the job in 2016 and stepped down this February following a clash with the board concerning an admissions scandal involving the law school and an assistant dean. Lane reached a settlement agreement with the board that found no wrongdoing and paid him $879,000, an amount that included a lump sum and payout of various benefits, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Lane started off his introduction talking about his wife, Loren, and their three children. He said that family is central to his life, so he thought it was appropriate to introduce them to anyone who tuned into the online interview. “My family, they mean everything to me,” he said. “They are my biggest cheerleaders, my biggest support and my biggest rock.”
He then turned to his desire to lead the Carbondale campus into the years ahead. “You wanted someone that could galvanize the university around a vision for its future, and develop a plan to achieve it. Well, that’s my specialty, that’s what I do best,” he said. Lane said he lets data and intentional strategies drive decisions, and avoids acting on whims. He said that has been a winning strategy at other universities where he has worked, enabling them to grow enrollment and improve public perception and campus morale. “Strategic planning and shared visioning,” he said, are “a real strength for me.”
“I’d almost rather go to a university that is trying to craft a vision and develop a strategic plan, and I know that SIUC is in the process of wanting to do that.”
Despite its recent challenges, Lane said SIU is a well-known and well-regarded institution in the nation, and needs to make sure that is the story that is told.
“The university is a gem. Believe it or not, here in Texas, SIUC is very well known and very well respected,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of alums who are in this area and a lot of business leaders that are here. And I’m sure that’s the case across this country, and we need to be talking about that. We need to make sure that folks know exactly who we are. We don’t want to be a best kept secret.”
Asked where he believes the university could be in five to 10 years, Lane said he has a “bold” but achievable plan. “We will be the leading producer of highly qualified graduates in various disciplines that help fuel the local, the regional, the state and the national economy,” he said. Lane said he would like to see the university’s flagship Carbondale campus improve its standing from a Tier 2 “high research activity” to a Tier 1 “very high research activity” university — a Carnagie classification that only the University of Illinois at Chicago, and the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign hold in the state.
Further, he said, “we will be a first choice — I want to underline that, a first choice university — for Illinois high school students from both rural and urban cities,” he said. Lane said that within a decade, he expects SIUC to be known “among peer institutions for best practices in enrollment.”
Lane, whose son is a wide receiver on the Texas A&M football team, also said he would emphasize athletics as a recruitment tool. He referenced Saluki men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins' 2007 run in the NCAA Tournament, and said winning streaks like that come with positive exposure. “That’s what we want. We want to be winners. We want to win championships,” he said. “That helps with enrollment. That helps with our profile of the university.”
The circumstances surrounding Lane’s exit from his most recent job at Texas Southern were not addressed during the public forum. (Members of the chancellor search committee are asking each of the three finalists the same questions).
According to the Houston Chronicle, Texas Southern’s board placed Lane on leave in January, and voted 6-1 the following month to begin the process of terminating him. Members of the board accused him of “fraudulent and dishonest activities” in the law school’s admissions process, the Houston Chronicle reported. Lane has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and challenged the termination. Later, he reached a settlement agreement with the university.
A March 11 report in the Houston Chronicle outlined a 17-page report on the admissions scandal by Texas Southern’s chief internal auditor. The report revealed an alleged pay-to-play scheme in which four law school applicants paid the assistant dean of admissions more than $100,000 in bribes in return for admission and scholarships, among other misdeeds.
This happened during Lane’s tenure, and the report faults him for failing to notify the auditor and board once it came to his attention. Lane told The Southern Illinoisan that he disputes the findings, and said the audit report contained fabricated details of the events that led to him stepping down. The assistant law school dean accused in the audit report of accepting bribes was terminated by the dean of the law school in September 2019, he said.
Lane said the associate dean was terminated because he suggested in an email to an applicant that he not disclose something from his past that could have negatively affected his acceptance. The following month, the dean discovered that the former employee had also admitted two students with LSAT scores that made them ineligible. Lane said he has never seen any evidence that suggests the associate dean had accepted bribes in exchange for admission and scholarships. He said that’s why he did not inform the board of a pay-to-play scandal — he has never received any information indicating one existed.
Lane said that he would not have received a financial settlement from the university if he had engaged in wrongdoing. He said that some of the money he received was for “pain and suffering” related to the ordeal. Lane said it was a stressful situation that he’s eager to put behind him.
The information surrounding his controversial exit was communicated to the search committee and discussed openly with Lane prior to his selection as a finalist, said Marc Morris, director of SIU’s School of Accountancy and chair of the chancellor search committee.
In an email last week that has been widely shared, Morris said that he has received a lot of feedback about Lane’s selection as a finalist. “Much of what is being referenced, in my view, is second-hand information that is incomplete and subjected to misinterpretation,” Morris said in the email. “However, the information on Dr. Lane was widely known at the time airport interviews were conducted and he shared it openly throughout this process.”
The “airport” interviews he referenced were of nine candidates that had been chosen as semifinalists prior to the selection of the final three finalists that are being introduced to the campus community this week and last.
Prior to becoming president of Texas Southern, Lane served in 2015 and 2016 as executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for the Lone Star College System in Texas, which serves about 90,000 students in northern Houston and the surrounding area. He additionally served as president of Lone Star College-Montgomery from 2009 to 2015, and as executive vice president for student affairs for Tyler Junior College in Texas from 2005 to 2009. Prior to that, he was employed for about a decade in various roles, including counselor and dean of students, at the University of Texas at Arlington.
Lane has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Langston University in Oklahoma, a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma and a doctor of education degree in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.
His interview followed that of finalist Susan Stapleton, special assistant to the provost at Western Michigan University, on Friday. Lamar University President Kenneth Evans is scheduled for his public interview on Thursday. Each candidate is undergoing two days of interviews, with the second-day interviews with the chancellor search committee broadcast live. Because of COVID-19, the entire interview process is being conducted remotely.
The chosen candidate will replace Interim Chancellor John Dunn, who took over in December 2018 upon the untimely death of Chancellor Carlo Montemagno.
