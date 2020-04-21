SIUC chancellor candidate Austin Lane says he will create a shared vision, grow enrollment

He then turned to his desire to lead the Carbondale campus into the years ahead. “You wanted someone that could galvanize the university around a vision for its future, and develop a plan to achieve it. Well, that’s my specialty, that’s what I do best,” he said. Lane said he lets data and intentional strategies drive decisions, and avoids acting on whims. He said that has been a winning strategy at other universities where he has worked, enabling them to grow enrollment and improve public perception and campus morale. “Strategic planning and shared visioning,” he said, are “a real strength for me.”

“I’d almost rather go to a university that is trying to craft a vision and develop a strategic plan, and I know that SIUC is in the process of wanting to do that.”

Despite its recent challenges, Lane said SIU is a well-known and well-regarded institution in the nation, and needs to make sure that is the story that is told.

“The university is a gem. Believe it or not, here in Texas, SIUC is very well known and very well respected,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of alums who are in this area and a lot of business leaders that are here. And I’m sure that’s the case across this country, and we need to be talking about that. We need to make sure that folks know exactly who we are. We don’t want to be a best kept secret.”