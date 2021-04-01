Sixers end trip without Embiid by beating Cavs

CLEVELAND — Shake Milton scored 27 points, Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers finished a six-game road trip without injured star center Joel Embiid by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94 on Thursday night.

The Sixers, who were beaten twice by the Cavs earlier this season, went 4-2 on their trip as they wait for Embiid to get back from a knee injury. They were also able to stay on Brooklyn's heels for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Seth Curry made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Milton's scoring off the bench helped offset an off night for Ben Simmons, who went just 2 of 11 from the floor but had 13 rebounds. Howard made 6 of 7 shots while matching his season-high.

Philadelphia's defense clamped down on Cleveland in the third quarter, holding the Cavs to 17 points. The Sixers then pulled away early in the fourth thanks to two 3-pointers from Milton, who went 5 of 7 beyond the arc.

Collin Sexton scored 24 points to lead the Cavs, who welcomed back forward Kevin Love. The five-time All-Star played in just his fifth game this season because of a calf strain and finished with 13 points in 20 minutes — only five after halftime.