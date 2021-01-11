Skillet Cheeseburger Casserole

This skillet dish is fast to make and uses common pantry items. It harkens back to childhood and is very kid-friendly. Add a side salad for a complete dinner. The addition of canned corn, diced peppers, and taco seasoning easily transforms this to a taco skillet meal.
Yield: 4 servings
Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 cups beef stock
½ cup sour cream
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
8 ounces macaroni, cooked and drained
Directions
Brown the ground beef in a high-sided skillet over medium heat. Break the beef up as it is cooking. When the beef has rendered some of its fat but is still pink, add the onions and garlic. Continue breaking the beef up if necessary and stirring to prevent the garlic from burning.
Once the beef is cooked through and the onions are tender, stir in the flour. This will help thicken the sauce later. Continue cooking for about 3 minutes so the raw flour taste cooks out. Add the salt and pepper and stir to combine.
Whisk in the beef stock and bring it to a low simmer. Continue simmering for 5-8 minutes as the sauce thickens. Stir in the sour cream and let it melt into the sauce. Add the cheese and stir until it is melted and combined with the sauce. Add the pasta and stir everything together so the pasta is coated with the cheese sauce. Serve warm with a side salad and dill pickles.
— Niki Davis