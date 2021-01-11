Skillet Cheeseburger Casserole

Once the beef is cooked through and the onions are tender, stir in the flour. This will help thicken the sauce later. Continue cooking for about 3 minutes so the raw flour taste cooks out. Add the salt and pepper and stir to combine.

Whisk in the beef stock and bring it to a low simmer. Continue simmering for 5-8 minutes as the sauce thickens. Stir in the sour cream and let it melt into the sauce. Add the cheese and stir until it is melted and combined with the sauce. Add the pasta and stir everything together so the pasta is coated with the cheese sauce. Serve warm with a side salad and dill pickles.