Slow cookers are a busy home cook's best friend

Slow cookers offer home cooks simplicity in the kitchen. They are convenient kitchen helpers that you can set in the morning or over the lunch hour and have a fully cooked meal when you walk in your front door at night. They are the ultimate “one-pot wonder” for busy parents and warmer seasons.
While your mom or grandma’s slow cooker had a high and low heat setting and were manually turned on and off, today’s models offer a variety of other options. The slow cook settings are, of course, standard, but many models come with the ability to sear, steam, brown, or sauté. Some even have a rice cooking function. There are many programmable models available, too.
If your slow cooker is a well-used appliance in your kitchen, it may be worth investing in an upgrade from grandma’s version. The sauté function alone can save you steps on many recipes that call for cooking aromatics like onions or browning ground meat first.
How a slow cooker works
Slow cookers have two heat settings in addition to a “keep warm” setting. The high heat setting reaches around 300°F and low around 190°F. The warm sits between 165°F and 175°F, which is above the USDA food danger zone (40°F-140°F). Your food will remain safe to eat on this setting up to four hours before it is time to cool for refrigeration.
Indirect heat from the outer casing of the device warms the crock, thus transferring heat to the food. This heat transfer is what simmers the food. The moisture released during cooking forms condensation that creates a vacuum seal between the lid and the pot. This same condensation adds moisture back into the food. Keep the lid on while cooking so you don’t break that seal.
The difference between the high and low settings is the amount of time it takes for food to reach a simmer. Once a simmer is achieved, the slow cooker remains at that temperature for the duration of the cook time. This is why your food doesn’t overcook in a slow cooker.
High or low
Most recipes can be cooked on either heat setting, but three hours on high doesn’t necessarily equate to six hours on low. The low setting means it takes longer for the food to reach that simmer point.
A general rule of thumb is three hours on high converts to seven hours on low; four hours on high is eight hours on low; eight hours on high is 12 hours on low. This will help you adjust most recipes to fit your schedule. Recipes for baked desserts don’t typically convert well, so it may be best to stick to the original recipe.
Converting oven recipes
Depending on the time of year or your own schedule, you may want to convert an oven recipe to your slow cooker. Nobody wants to cook Sunday pot roast in the oven on a hot summer day!
General conversion for a recipe that takes up to 30 minutes in the oven is two to three hours on high in your slow cooker. For a 45-minute recipe, plan on about four hours on high. If your recipe needs oven time up to three hours, your slow cooker will take between four and six hours on high and up to 18 on low.
Safe cooking
Meat: Use fresh or thawed meat in smaller pieces. Frozen meat will not thaw and cook fast enough in the slow cooker to be safe to eat. Large roasts or large whole chickens suffer the same fate — they are too big for the slow cooker to reach a simmer in a safe amount of time. The optimal size will vary among slow cookers, so consult the manual.
Grains: Short-grain rice and pasta will cook very quickly, so add them near the end (consult your recipe). If you cook oatmeal in your slow cooker, use steel cut oats for the best result. Rolled oats will overcook and burn if left too long.
Power outage: It is safe to leave your slow cooker unattended during the day. However, if your home experiences a power outage while you are away, it is safest to toss everything in the slow cooker. If you are home and the power goes out, you can finish cooking the ingredients on a gas stove or outdoor grill.
Your slow cooker can be one of your best kitchen friends, especially when you have a hectic schedule or just need a break from active cooking. They are versatile and modern models offer a variety of settings with which to experiment.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.