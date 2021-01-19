Slow cookers are a busy home cook's best friend

Slow cookers offer home cooks simplicity in the kitchen. They are convenient kitchen helpers that you can set in the morning or over the lunch hour and have a fully cooked meal when you walk in your front door at night. They are the ultimate “one-pot wonder” for busy parents and warmer seasons.

While your mom or grandma’s slow cooker had a high and low heat setting and were manually turned on and off, today’s models offer a variety of other options. The slow cook settings are, of course, standard, but many models come with the ability to sear, steam, brown, or sauté. Some even have a rice cooking function. There are many programmable models available, too.

If your slow cooker is a well-used appliance in your kitchen, it may be worth investing in an upgrade from grandma’s version. The sauté function alone can save you steps on many recipes that call for cooking aromatics like onions or browning ground meat first.

How a slow cooker works

Slow cookers have two heat settings in addition to a “keep warm” setting. The high heat setting reaches around 300°F and low around 190°F. The warm sits between 165°F and 175°F, which is above the USDA food danger zone (40°F-140°F). Your food will remain safe to eat on this setting up to four hours before it is time to cool for refrigeration.