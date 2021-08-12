Slow down and move over: New laws aim to strengthen Scott’s Law

“This is a wake-up call for every resident of Illinois – your distracted driving could be someone else's worst nightmare, and no text or other distraction is worth that,” Pritzker said at a bill-signing event at the Illinois Capitol in Springfield. “So next time you hit the road – to be clear, every time you hit the road – please remember the real risks of not honoring Scott's Law.”

In February, Illinois State Trooper Brian Frank was the fourth involved in a crash this year due to a violation of Scott’s Law. His wife, Lauren Frank, said at the bill signing event that over the past six months, she and her husband have been on an arduous journey that has included visits to 35 doctors, four hospitals, three brain surgeries, two emergency room visits, 12 ambulance rides and eight weeks of therapy.

Lauren Frank said Brian is in a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and remains in critical condition.

“The setbacks are devastating, and the unknowns of our future are overwhelming,” she said. “The daily grief sits heavily on us as we wait and watch Brian fight for his life, to come back to us. And again, this was all preventable.”