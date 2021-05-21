Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
Replacement or corrected Social Security cards during the COVID-19 pandemic
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Illinois State Police have been called in to investigate after a body was found along Route 13 just west of Harrisburg on Wednesday.
Two pilots ejected from an F-15 fighter aircraft Tuesday on a runway at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.
The Labor Department’s suit asks for compensation of unpaid wages to be repaid to employees and for the café to amend its alleged bad labor practices.
“It’s great to see some vacant storefronts become filled and some vacant lots filled in," said Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell.
Sarah Harness tossed a two-hit shutout, Elisabeth Huckleberry and Jenny Jansen homered, and SIU clinched a trip to their third NCAA Tournament in five years with a blanking of Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference tourney championship game.
Some businesses are lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, raising questions about medical privacy.
A Harrisburg man has been identified as the person found dead along Illinois Route 13 near Harrisburg on May 12.
A Tesla driver from Illinois was asleep as his car sped along a Wisconsin interstate at 80 mph on autopilot, authorities say.
