Smyly, Acuña fuel Braves past Cards to split doubleheader

Acuña hit his first homer in 10 games, snapping his longest drought of the season.

Kim (1-5) allowed three hits and one run in four innings. He was pulled for a pinch hitter in the fifth.

In the first game, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer off Bryse Wilson in the first and Goldschmidt added a three-run shot off Josh Tomlin in the fifth.

The 39-year-old Wainwright (5-5) didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Freddie Freeman singled. It was Wainwright’s 26th career complete game, two of them this season and tying him with Justin Verlander for the most among active players.

Wainwright was proud to pitch the 26th complete game of his career, no matter how long it went.

“I’ll take them however they give them to me,” he said. “If the next one is a five-inning rainout, I’ll take that one, too. I like going the distance. That’s a notch on the belt. That’s what we strive to do.”

After rain postponed Saturday’s game to force the doubleheader, the Cardinals snapped a six-game road losing streak, their longest under fourth-year manager Mike Shildt.