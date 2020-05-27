Social Seen | Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois Youth of the Year

The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois hosted its fifth annual Youth of the Year Competition on Jan. 23 in the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center. Four youth competed for Senior Youth of the Year, and four competed for Junior Youth of the Year. Senior Youth of the Year Winner Erica Hines won a college scholarship, and went on to the statewide competition, which was held in a virtual format April 22.

At the January event, guests dined and finalists gave speeches incorporating the themes of three essays the wrote as part of the competition: My Club Experience, What Matters to Me, and Overcoming Obstacles. Judges asked each candidate two questions and two three-judge panels selected the winners. BGSI alumna Naomi Tolbert spoke.

Hines and Junior Youth of the Year William Toliver are 2020's BGSI ambassadors.

photos by KARINA NEILL PHOTOGRAPHY

1. Ahvineal Turman, Trinitey Thompson, Baron Faulkner, Erica Hines and Miles Showalter, all of Carbondale

2. William Toliver of Carbondale, Junior Youth of the Year winner

3. Tayvonne Landry of Carbondale

4. Cristina Castillo of Marion