Social Seen | Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois Youth of the Year

The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois hosted its fifth annual Youth of the Year Competition on Jan. 23 in the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center. Four youth competed for Senior Youth of the Year, and four competed for Junior Youth of the Year. Senior Youth of the Year Winner Erica Hines won a college scholarship, and went on to the statewide competition, which was held in a virtual format April 22.
At the January event, guests dined and finalists gave speeches incorporating the themes of three essays the wrote as part of the competition: My Club Experience, What Matters to Me, and Overcoming Obstacles. Judges asked each candidate two questions and two three-judge panels selected the winners. BGSI alumna Naomi Tolbert spoke.
Hines and Junior Youth of the Year William Toliver are 2020's BGSI ambassadors.
photos by KARINA NEILL PHOTOGRAPHY
1. Ahvineal Turman, Trinitey Thompson, Baron Faulkner, Erica Hines and Miles Showalter, all of Carbondale
2. William Toliver of Carbondale, Junior Youth of the Year winner
3. Tayvonne Landry of Carbondale
4. Cristina Castillo of Marion
5. Kurt Ford of Carbondale, Monique House of Murphysbooro and Diane Hood of Carbondale
6. Robin Freeman, Leo Hughes and Lee Hughes of Murphysboro
7. Ron Darnell, John Cherry and Patti Cuendent, all of Carbondale
8. Randy Osborn and Corrine and Milton McDaniel, all of Carbondale
9. Elin Kensler, Finley Kensler, Brook Kensler, Robyn Davis and Heather Melton, all of Carbondale
10. Beyonce Higgins, Angienette McCrite, Peyton Shadowens, Maria Columbo, Zach Shadowens and Nathan Columbo, all of Carbondale, Javareus Briggs of Atlanta, Georgia, and Sheila Brown of Carbondale
11. Evie and Matt Barton of Marion, Vernon Cooper of Carbondale, Cristina Castillo of Marion, and Charlie and Naomi Chrisham of Murphysboro
12. Tina Carpernter of Carbondale, Joni and John Barwick of Marion, and Toni and Thomas Perkins of Carbondale
13. Mandy Mckee of De Soto, Erick Berrey of Carbondale and April Ruebke
14. Gregory Kupiec of Murphysboro, Amy McMorrow Hunter of Carbondale, Aur Beck from Carbondale, and Bryan Soady and Donna Reeves of Springfield.
15. Trinitey Thompson and her mother, Amanda McDaniel, and sisters, Noel McDaniel and Tamia Thompson; Miles Showalter and his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Showalter, all of Carbondale
16. Tanasha Rodgers of Carterville, Marcia and Jim Sinnott of Carbondale, Patricia Barthlomew of Carbondale, Jim Steinbach of Carbondale and Liz Hunter of Carbondale
17. Mel Watkin of Coben, Dezaray Nix of Carbondale, Don Romano of Marion, Corrine Nix of Carbondale, Becky Bruce of Carbondale and Paris Nix of Carbondale
18. Mandy Mckee, Jenna Jamison, Melanie Nelson, Erik Berrey and Ryan Thomas, all of Carbondale, and Amy MacMorrow Hunter of Makanda
19. Carla Childs and Mathew Wilson of Carbondale
20. Amy Spiller and Dalton Spiller of Marion
21. Jessica Sergeev and Melanie Nelson, both of Carbondale
