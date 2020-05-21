Social Seen | Good Neighbor Award Reception

WSIU Public Broadcasting in 2019 started the One Region, All Neighbors campaign, inspired by the life and legacy of Fred Rogers of "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood." The campaign encourages community members to nominate their neighbors who are making positive contributions through kindness, compassion and service for a Good Neighbor Award. Winners are chosen in five categories: individual, youth, educator, community group and business. Winners are recognized on WSIU's TV and radio stations, website and social media, and are invited to an awards ceremony.

The Good Neighbor Award Reception to recognize 2019's award winners was held Feb. 9, 2020 in the Southern Illinois University Student Center. The campaign continues through 2020. To nominate a neighbor, visit wsiu.org/neighbor.

photos by KARINA NEILL PHOTOGRAPHY

1. Karen Hartlieb, Robin Haller and Carol Burns, all of Carbondale, Susie Phillips of Murphysboro, Andrea Brown of Marion and Susan Tulis of Carbondale

2. Brian Flath of Carterville, Susan Coloni of Marion, Jennifer Fuller of Carterville and Susan Tulis of Carbondale

3. Abby Asher of Murphysboro, Benjy Jeffords of Carbondale, Zac Wright of Ivesdale, Illinois, Mark St. George of Carbondale, Darryl Moses of Herrin and Jordan Spudville of Newburn, Tennessee