Social Seen | Good Neighbor Award Reception

WSIU Public Broadcasting in 2019 started the One Region, All Neighbors campaign, inspired by the life and legacy of Fred Rogers of "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood." The campaign encourages community members to nominate their neighbors who are making positive contributions through kindness, compassion and service for a Good Neighbor Award. Winners are chosen in five categories: individual, youth, educator, community group and business. Winners are recognized on WSIU's TV and radio stations, website and social media, and are invited to an awards ceremony.
The Good Neighbor Award Reception to recognize 2019's award winners was held Feb. 9, 2020 in the Southern Illinois University Student Center. The campaign continues through 2020. To nominate a neighbor, visit wsiu.org/neighbor.
photos by KARINA NEILL PHOTOGRAPHY
1. Karen Hartlieb, Robin Haller and Carol Burns, all of Carbondale, Susie Phillips of Murphysboro, Andrea Brown of Marion and Susan Tulis of Carbondale
2. Brian Flath of Carterville, Susan Coloni of Marion, Jennifer Fuller of Carterville and Susan Tulis of Carbondale
3. Abby Asher of Murphysboro, Benjy Jeffords of Carbondale, Zac Wright of Ivesdale, Illinois, Mark St. George of Carbondale, Darryl Moses of Herrin and Jordan Spudville of Newburn, Tennessee
4. Members of Shawnee Quilters, which won a Good Neighbor Award: Ann Collins of Creal Springs, Vickie J. Parry of Du Quoin, Judith Fosse of Marion, Barb Griffin of Murphysboro and Linda Woodard of Marion
5. Members of Carterville High School Interact Club, which won a Good Neighbor Award: Mackenzie Riedy, Charlie Hagan, Mallory Martin, Julia Stroud, Ben Haake and Graham Dynis, all of Carterville
6. Angie Hampton and Bryce Hampton of Eldorado
7. Jak Tichenor of Carbondale
8. Good Neighbor Award-winner Scott Martin of Murphysboro
9. Members of the Oak Street Art Group, which won a Good Neighbor Award: Kathy Smitch, Rachael Ensor, Shirley Krienert, Ann Fischer, Stephanie Dillard, Sue Ginglesparger and Luca Cruzat
10. Good Neighbor Award-winner Tom Harness of Carterville
11. Yael Beck and Good Neighbor Award-winner Aur Beck, both of Carbondale
12. Joe Lerner, Meadow Lerner, Preston Lerner and Leah Lerner, all of Herrin
13. Good Neighbor Award-winner Harriet Simon of Carbondale
14. Good Neighbor Award-winner Karina Neill
