Some colleges and universities in northern Illinois plan to strongly encourage, not mandate, vaccines against COVID-19

Maue said Aurora University’s current thinking is that it needs to remain flexible enough to respond to the health landscape.

Maue refuted the concern that remote learning didn’t mesh with students over the past year, but said they like having the option to choose how instruction will be delivered in the fall.

Neither college has reverted to fully remote learning since reopening their facilities amid the pandemic.

That’s not the case for Northern Illinois University in DeKalb County.

Matt Streb, chief of staff to the university’s president, said the university had a two-week pause at the beginning of the fall semester.

“Over the course of past year, 80% of our courses were either fully online or in some hybrid format,” Streb said.

In the fall, the university is looking to reopen more of its campus to students.

Streb said the university views its efforts to inform students about the importance of vaccines as important.