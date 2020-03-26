Some food pantries distributing food curbside

During this time precautions are being taken, and some food pantries are still able to distribute food by operating like a drive through. Good Samaritan Food Pantry plans to begin distributing food again on April 3. Least of the Brethren Food Pantry will have a mobile market outside from 9 a.m to noon on March 27 at 407 S. Douglas St., in Pinckneyville. USDA food will be distributed.