Some food pantries distributing food curbside

During this time precautions are being taken, and some food pantries are still able to distribute food by operating like a drive through. Good Samaritan Food Pantry plans to begin distributing food again on April 3. Least of the Brethren Food Pantry will have a mobile market outside from 9 a.m to noon on March 27 at 407 S. Douglas St., in Pinckneyville. USDA food will be distributed.
Good Samaritan Food Pantry reopens April 3: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and 9-11:30 a.m. Fridays, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale; 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org.
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren.
Murphysboro Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. March 16-20, 906 N. 14th St., Serving residents of Jackson County; 618-684-8258 and murphysborofoodpantry.org.
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale; 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org.
Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap and trash bags are welcome.
— The Southern
