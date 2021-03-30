South Carolina drubs Texas to reach Final Four

SAN ANTONIO — Zia Cooke scored 16 points and South Carolina used its stifling defense to advance to the Final Four for the third time, shutting down Texas for a 62-34 victory Tuesday night.

Top-seeded South Carolina blocked 14 shots, nine by Laeticia Amihere, and held No. 6 Texas to 23% shooting. The Longhorns were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

Destanni Henderson and Victaria Saxton each scored 12 for the Gamecocks, and Amihere also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley ran her championship game record against Texas' Vic Schaefer to 6-0, dating to when they faced each other in the SEC when Schaefer was at Mississippi State. That includes beating Schaefer in the 2017 national final.

South Carolina (26-4) won the Hemisfair Region to advance to Friday's national semifinal against the winner of Tuesday night's Alamo Region final between No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Louisville.

South Carolina ran out to an 19-point lead in the third quarter, then responded to a Texas run with an burst started by a 3-pointer from Henderson.