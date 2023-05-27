Carbondale
March
Eric Brevik, 2915 W. Alveria Ave., $6,021
Vivian Robinson, 31 Pinewood Drive, $1,435
Suzanne Schmitz, 610 S. Surrey Lane, $3,200
Mark Smith, 487 Concord Court, $17,525
William Martin, 212 S. Friedline, $25,000
Mark Smith, 487 Concord Court, $6,000
City of Carbondale, 401 S. Illinois Ave., $23,072
BJC Healthcare, 900 E. Walnut, $46,160
Producers Creamery, 742 N. Illinois Ave. $625,000
Marion
March
Stephen L. Duffy, 2200 Darren Drive, $5,300
Williamson County Farm Bureau, 1517 E. Deyoung St., $0
Michael Bradley, 1117 Early Bird Lane, $350,000
James Williams, 1301 W. Enterprise Way, $2,900
Preston Johannes, 2814 Joseph Cannon Way, $1,300,000
Brit Kirby-Brynnlayne Properties, 408 S. Van Buren S A-B, $200,000
Brit Kirby-Brynnlayne Properties, 501 S. Liberty St., A-B, $200,000
Jerry Barrass, 2300-2311 Stonecliffe Lane, $870,750
Jerry Barrass, 3200-2311 Stonecliffe Lane, $814,590
Jerry Barrass, 2300-2311 Stonecliffe Lane, $870,750
Jerry Barrrass, 2300-2311 Stonecliffe Lane, $870,750
Metropolis
March
Chandler and Thomas Ford, 1708 Scott, $20,000
T Reed Properties, 1103 Pearl, $4,500
April
T Reed Proprties, 1103 Pearl, $50
Bill Reagor, 16 Hilanoa, $4,000
Mount Vernon
March
Meyer Oil Co., 1409 S. 42nd St., $125,000
City of Mount Vernon, 911 Broadway, $0
Lyle and Dorothy Wood/Robinson Outdoor, 4140 Broadway, $180,000
Dwight Financial/Robinson Outdoor, 3406 Broadway, $200,000
Joyce Randolph, 1021 N. 18th St., $3,600
Jennifer Cooper, 713 Harrison St., $12,319
EZ, Martin & Bayley Inc., 201 Main St., $500,000
April
Good Samaritan Rgional Health, 1 Good Samaritan Way, $590,715
Rupa Patel, 11 Kingsridge Drive, $40,600
Elaine Derry, 103 E. Opdyke Ave., $0
William and Monica Smith, 14508 N. Maysville Lane, $7,000
Evansville Goodwill Industries, 920 S. 42nd St., $224,000
KnuckelHeads, 416 Main St., $2,600
KnuckleHeads, 416 Main St., $26,000
Gabriel Jorge and Patricia Calcetto, 31 Webster Hills Drive, $16,000
City of Mount Vernon (maintenance building), 2621 Forest Ave., $1,499,000
Midwest Truck & Associates, 328 S. 10th St., $18,185
Blyss Grow America (Nevada Labs), 610-B S. 42nd St., $598,858
Quick Trip, 4901 Veteran's Memorial Drive, $222,100
Meyer Oil Company ? Testa Changing Station, 1409 S. 42nd St., $12,500
Murphysboro
March
St. Andrews Catholic Church, 724 Mulberry, $4,000
Partnership for Affordable Housing, 513 N. 16th St., $75,000
Justin Zurlinden, 619 S. 20th St., $12,000
Ethan Rains, 203 S. 13th St., $1,000
St. Andrews, 606 Plum St., $177,791
Dave Edwards, 1416 Walnut St., $40,000
Joan Bishop, 1307 Shomaker Drive, $9,000
Michael Petrelli, 1520 Oak St., $500
Arnold Saylor, 909 N. 19th St., $500
April
Southern Illinois Properties, 1401 Walnut St., $51,000
Sandy Marks, 817 N. Ninth St., $600
Dave Edwards, 1341 N. 19th St., $12,000
James Wooldridge, 610 N. 16th St., $8,500
Angelica Guijon, 2015 Roblee Ave., $2,500
Will Stephens, 1937 Pine St., $10,100
Marvin Hale, 1912 Pine St., $10,600
Ronda Wolters, 713 N. 19th St., $14,501
William Carr, 2111 Pine, $13,400
Kenny Parnell, 2023 McCord, $17,000
Pamela Oriskell, 214 S. Ninth St., $11,651
Robin Sullivan, 1512 Elm St., $14,000
Felisa Miner, 1008 N. Seventh St., $20,540