Southern Illinois falls to UIC; earns fourth seed for MVC tournament

CARBONDALE– Southern Illinois University (8-4-4) suffered its first defeat in October on Sunday, as the Salukis lost 1-0 to UIC.

In the final minute of the first half, the Flames' Megan Bowman scored from the penalty spot to take a 1-0 lead. UIC preserved the lead through the second half, leading to a home victory.

The Salukis will enter their first-ever conference tournament as the fourth seed in the Valley after going 5-2-3 in league play. As a result, Southern Illinois will receive a first round bye and host a neutral match on Thursday night between the fifth and eighth seeds, which are Drake and Murray State. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 6 p.m. CST.

Southern Illinois will play the winner of this match next Sunday at home in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. CST at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.

The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, and the championship match will be on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m CST.