 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU Soccer

Southern Illinois falls to UIC; earns fourth seed for MVC tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU soccer

Katy Quinn (15) moves in to make the kick during a game against UIC Sunday, Oct. 23, in Carbondale.

 Sam Bischel Saluki Media Services

CARBONDALE– Southern Illinois University (8-4-4) suffered its first defeat in October on Sunday, as the Salukis lost 1-0 to UIC.

In the final minute of the first half, the Flames' Megan Bowman scored from the penalty spot to take a 1-0 lead. UIC preserved the lead through the second half, leading to a home victory.

The Salukis will enter their first-ever conference tournament as the fourth seed in the Valley after going 5-2-3 in league play. As a result, Southern Illinois will receive a first round bye and host a neutral match on Thursday night between the fifth and eighth seeds, which are Drake and Murray State. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 6 p.m. CST.

Southern Illinois will play the winner of this match next Sunday at home in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. CST at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.

People are also reading…

The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, and the championship match will be on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m CST.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football playoff pairings announced

Football playoff pairings announced

CARTERVILLE – The undefeated Carterville Lions were awarded the top seed in a 16-team Class 4A field in pairings released Saturday evening by …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News