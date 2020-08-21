Southern Illinois man filmed kicking injured fawn serving six-month jail sentence

The incident for which he is serving jail time stems to the fall of 2018. But the video footage of it did not surface until more than a year later.

A spokesperson for IDNR previously told The Southern that the agency learned of the incident in late 2019 after constituents reached out on Facebook.

The agency immediately launched an investigation, she said. In January, before IDNR had handed over its findings to local prosecutors, the Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office was flooded with calls and emails in response to online petitions circulating on Facebook asking people to call on the state’s attorney to press charges.

Both petitions, one circulated by a Southern Illinois resident, and the other by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, included the video footage, which caused an uproar as it circulated. The short video clip, apparently filmed on a cell phone and later shared on Snapchat, showed Anheuser repeatedly kicking the injured fawn in the head and body and laughing as it flopped about in distress.

It's not clear from the video what originally caused the fawn's injury, but officials said it had been struck by a vehicle.

In the video, Anheuser is heard saying, “I just hit this b----. Boom, you’re f----- up.” He says “Boom!” alongside subsequent kicks as well. Laughter and other voices can be heard in the background, but it’s not clear from the video who else was with him. No one else was charged related to the incident.

