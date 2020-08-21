Southern Illinois man filmed kicking injured fawn serving six-month jail sentence

PINCKNEYVILLE -- A young man filmed violently kicking an injured fawn alongside a rural Perry County highway in 2018 is serving a six-month jail sentence.
Jordan Anheuser, 20, of Elkville, previously of Pinckneyville, pleaded guilty to animal torture, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced on July 30 to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation. He also agreed to pay $1,000 restitution to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the lead investigative agency on the case, and is barred from entry to any state park operated by IDNR during the term of his probation.
He is also prohibited from using alcohol and drugs, or having any animals in his custody or care while on probation.
Anheuser was arrested in January on one felony count of animal torture, and one Class A misdemeanor charge of cruel treatment of an animal. The misdemeanor charge was dropped as part of his plea deal, as was an unrelated traffic citation for illegal use of a cell phone that he received shortly before his arrest, according to Brandee Horn, office manager for the Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anheuser reported to the Perry County Jail the day of his final court hearing July 30, Horn said.
He is scheduled to be released Oct. 19.
Anheuser’s attorney declined comment, saying he has a blanket policy not to discuss client cases.
The incident for which he is serving jail time stems to the fall of 2018. But the video footage of it did not surface until more than a year later.
A spokesperson for IDNR previously told The Southern that the agency learned of the incident in late 2019 after constituents reached out on Facebook.
The agency immediately launched an investigation, she said. In January, before IDNR had handed over its findings to local prosecutors, the Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office was flooded with calls and emails in response to online petitions circulating on Facebook asking people to call on the state’s attorney to press charges.
Both petitions, one circulated by a Southern Illinois resident, and the other by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, included the video footage, which caused an uproar as it circulated. The short video clip, apparently filmed on a cell phone and later shared on Snapchat, showed Anheuser repeatedly kicking the injured fawn in the head and body and laughing as it flopped about in distress.
It's not clear from the video what originally caused the fawn's injury, but officials said it had been struck by a vehicle.
In the video, Anheuser is heard saying, “I just hit this b----. Boom, you’re f----- up.” He says “Boom!” alongside subsequent kicks as well. Laughter and other voices can be heard in the background, but it’s not clear from the video who else was with him. No one else was charged related to the incident.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!