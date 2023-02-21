Gallatin County High School and Harrisburg High School took top honors at the recent Academic Challenge for Science and Engineering event, Feb. 15 at Southeastern Illinois College.

Nearly 130 students representing eight area high schools participated in the event which tested their abilities in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics.

Gallatin County High School won the small school division with Norris City-Omaha-Enfield placing second. In the large school division, Harrisburg won the event followed by Carmi-White County.

The first and second place winners both as a team and individually advance to a sectional level, to be held March 15 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

— Les O'Dell, The Southern