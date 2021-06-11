 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sparta High School
0 comments

Sparta High School

  • 0

Sparta High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Brenna Hartmann

Brenna Hartmann

Brenna Hartmann

Hometown: Sparta

Parents: Tad Hartmann and Lauri Stover

College plans: Attend University of Maine in Orono, to study marine biology.

Shelby Louveau

Shelby Louveau

Shelby Louveau

Hometown: Sparta

Parents: Vickie and Robert Louveau

College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study nursing.

Kyron Penny

Kyron Penny

Kyron Penny

Hometown: Sparta

Parent: Tara Penny

College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study para-medicine.

Savannah Phelps

Savannah Phelps

Savannah Phelps 

Hometown: Sparta

Parent: Paula Phelps

College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study nursing.

Allison Rheinecker

Allison Rheinecker

Allison Rheinecker 

Hometown: Sparta

Parents: Corey and Jennifer Rheinecker

College plans: Attend Murray State University in Kentucky to study biology and pre-medicine.

Grace Walter

Grace Walter

Grace Walter

Hometown: Evansville

Parents: Steven and Sherry Walter

College plans: Attend Southeastern Missouri University in Cape Girardeau to study nursing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature
Local News

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature

  • Updated

A proposal to reduce license fees for trailers has passed both houses of the Illinois legislature and awaits the governor's signature. Under the bill, annual fee for class TA license plates drop to $36 from $118. Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated he intends to sign the bill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News