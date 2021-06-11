Sparta High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Brenna Hartmann
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Tad Hartmann and Lauri Stover
College plans: Attend University of Maine in Orono, to study marine biology.
Shelby Louveau
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Vickie and Robert Louveau
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study nursing.
Kyron Penny
Hometown: Sparta
Parent: Tara Penny
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study para-medicine.
Savannah Phelps
Hometown: Sparta
Parent: Paula Phelps
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study nursing.
Allison Rheinecker
Hometown: Sparta
Parents: Corey and Jennifer Rheinecker