Special education, hair discrimination bills pass Senate Education Committee

House Bill 40 , sponsored by Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, would change how students using special education services age out of the program. Under current Illinois law, special needs students lose their eligibility and are removed from school the day before they turn 22.

“It denies special ed students of an experience that we want all of our students to have, and that is to graduate with their peers,” Cunningham said in his testimony before the committee. “We could also relate to the fact that for many of these students, routine is a such an important part of their lives, and to disturb that with sudden departure from the school program is very emotionally upsetting to the student, and to the family.”