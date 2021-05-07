Honoring Southern Illinois nurses who braved the COVID-19 frontlines

What a year it has been.

All of us at Heartland Regional Medical Center knew Southern Illinois had some of the very best nurses – the most professional, the most dedicated and the most compassionate health care providers anywhere.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic, we failed to truly grasp the amazing level of their professionalism, dedication and compassion. Now we realized just how blessed we are to have each and everyone of them caring for us, our loved ones and our communities.

That is one of the reasons Heartland Regional Medical Center is proud to continue as the Presenting Sponsor of the “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” initiative. It is an honor and privilege to recognize some of our region’s elite nurses.

The nurses recognized in this effort cross a variety of specialties, facilities and communities. Some practice in regional settings or county-wide efforts, while others work at individual hospitals, clinics and in our schools. Some are honored as a unit, others individually. Regardless of whether they work at Heartland Regional or any of the other outstanding medical facilities in our region, these professionals are a perfect example of the diversity and extensive reach of health care across Southern Illinois.