Murphysboro school nurse always knew she'd make this a career

Charlene Mileur, RN BSN, always knew she wanted to be a nurse; specifically, a school nurse. It just took her a while to get there.
Nursing – specifically, school nursing – is a second career for the 62-year-old Murphysboro resident.
She says she’s been a nurse for “only about 24 years,” but her medical experience runs deeper.
Even as a teenager, she was a nurse’s aide at SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, followed by several years assisting in a medical office followed by eight in discharge planning at SIH St. Joseph’s. Yet, nursing was beckoning her.
“It is just something I always knew I was going to be,” she shares in between sessions of a CPR class she is teaching for faculty and staff of the Murphysboro Community Unit School District, where she has been a certified school nurse for 22 years.
She says she took classes part-time for 14 years as a non-traditional student to become a nurse. She adds it was a fear of public speaking and math that caused her to wait.
“Then I went back to school and the first class I took was math to make sure I could get through,” she recalls. “I did very well and here I am today.”
Mileur says she enjoys every aspect of school nursing: triage after a playground accident, teaching life-saving and first aid skills, providing vision and hearing screenings and simply providing “TLC” to students who are having a rough day.
“I love the aspect of making a difference in the lives of children,” she says. “Some of our children don’t have access to any other care, so being able to help them is important. I love direct patient care and I like the fact that I have to continue to learn.”
Mileur says she plans on retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, but for now she will continue the job she has always wanted – and loved.
“The whole thing about nursing is you make a difference to people, often at their worst possible moments and you help any way you can, one person, one patient at a time. That’s very rewarding.”