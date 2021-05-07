Murphysboro school nurse always knew she'd make this a career

Charlene Mileur, RN BSN, always knew she wanted to be a nurse; specifically, a school nurse. It just took her a while to get there.

Nursing – specifically, school nursing – is a second career for the 62-year-old Murphysboro resident.

She says she’s been a nurse for “only about 24 years,” but her medical experience runs deeper.

Even as a teenager, she was a nurse’s aide at SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, followed by several years assisting in a medical office followed by eight in discharge planning at SIH St. Joseph’s. Yet, nursing was beckoning her.

“It is just something I always knew I was going to be,” she shares in between sessions of a CPR class she is teaching for faculty and staff of the Murphysboro Community Unit School District, where she has been a certified school nurse for 22 years.

She says she took classes part-time for 14 years as a non-traditional student to become a nurse. She adds it was a fear of public speaking and math that caused her to wait.

“Then I went back to school and the first class I took was math to make sure I could get through,” she recalls. “I did very well and here I am today.”