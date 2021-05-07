Pinckneyville Community Hospital's Connie Bush says nurse work is rewarding

Throughout the past year, we have all heard about nurses being on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic.

And if there is a front line to the front line, Connie Bush, RN, BSN, of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, has been there.

In addition to serving as staff nurse in the emergency department and surgery, Bush’s role at the Perry County facility is infection prevention.

That means over throughout 2020 and so far this year, she has been directly responsible for keeping patients, staff and medical providers safe. It is a task she has faced with not only a sense of duty but also one that has been very personal to her: she lost her father due to COVID-19.

“It has been an uphill battle, but hopefully, we are coming to an end of this,” she says.

A 29-year veteran of nursing, Bush has been at Pinckneyville Community Hospital for 25 years.

“I didn’t originally plan on staying here long, but here I am,” she explains. “I fell in love with my co-workers and the doctors I work with. We’re a small hospital, but we’re a great hospital.”