Shawnee Health Care’s Felicia Kimbrough says nursing ties in many of her passions

Felicia Kimbrough NP, DNP, has a nursing practice which is a little different than most.

As a nurse practitioner for Shawnee Health Care’s Terrier Care location inside Carbondale Community High School, her clientele, daily activities and role is unique.

“Terrier Care is literally inside the school,” the 41-year-old Carterville resident shares. “We provide health care to the students at CCHS along with all of the feeder schools as well as the families of those students, faculty and staff and their families, so it allows me the unique opportunity to literally be with my patients five days a week in the same building for years at a time. Many times, it allows me to know families, to know back stories and to really get to know my patients. I love it.”

Kimbrough has been at Terrier Care for five years following positions at a federally-funded clinic in Louisville, time at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin and other roles with Shawnee. All told, she’s been a nurse for 20 years.

She says nursing combines many of her passions.