Shawnee Health Care’s Felicia Kimbrough says nursing ties in many of her passions

Felicia Kimbrough NP, DNP, has a nursing practice which is a little different than most.
As a nurse practitioner for Shawnee Health Care’s Terrier Care location inside Carbondale Community High School, her clientele, daily activities and role is unique.
“Terrier Care is literally inside the school,” the 41-year-old Carterville resident shares. “We provide health care to the students at CCHS along with all of the feeder schools as well as the families of those students, faculty and staff and their families, so it allows me the unique opportunity to literally be with my patients five days a week in the same building for years at a time. Many times, it allows me to know families, to know back stories and to really get to know my patients. I love it.”
Kimbrough has been at Terrier Care for five years following positions at a federally-funded clinic in Louisville, time at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin and other roles with Shawnee. All told, she’s been a nurse for 20 years.
She says nursing combines many of her passions.
“I have always really loved science and I love reading and I love people,” she explains. “Nursing is a perfect bridge to all of the things that I love. I get to ‘do’ science every day; I get to talk with people every day and get to be a part of some great things in their lives.”
She says her duties as a school-based health care provider often involves work beyond traditional patient care.
“CCHS has been great. I am often encouraged to speak on health care topics in classes,” she says, adding that she also serves as a sort of ambassador for health care careers. “I often get to talk to students who are interested in nursing or other medical careers.
“I really enjoy the people I work with and I love the students. Of course there are days that are harder than others, but I’ve never left Terrier Care, gone home and not wanted to come back for another day,” she says.
“When I entered the field of nursing after high school, I had no idea of the opportunities and different avenues that would be available,” she says. “I am beyond grateful that I have been blessed with this career.”