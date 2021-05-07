SIH's Corinna Warren says pandemic response makes her proud of her profession

Corinna Warren, RN BSN CIC, remembers when information about the COVID-19 virus first came to her attention.

It was January 2020 and as the infection control coordinator for SIH since 2004, the 30-year veteran of nursing knew of the potential significance of the virus.

“My initial thought was to keep an eye on it and to start looking at our processes,” she recalls. “Then, as more and more information came and the cases started to increase in the United States, I knew we would see it and be affected by in our area.”

As the COVID-19 situation reached pandemic status, the Marion resident was in the center of SIH’s response to the virus.

It kind of took over my life for a while,” she says. “As with any emerging infections disease, it was the not knowing that made it difficult. We were working as quickly as the information was coming from the regulatory bodies and trying to put processes in place. We’re a big organization and we have lots of offices and facilities that we needed to inform. We had to have the right processes to keep our patient and staff safe.”