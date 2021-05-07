SIH's Drew Williams makes a point to pray for his patients

HERRIN — Drew Williams, RN in SIH Herrin Hospital's ICU, takes his work home with him. And since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, that workload has turned more emotionally heavy.
"I journal and set aside time to pray for my patients," Williams, 35, of Carterville, said. "It helps to get those thoughts and feelings out there, and to pray for healing and peace for all these families."
Williams' wife, Shonda, who nominated him as a finalist for The Southern Illinoisan's nurses recognition, described Drew Williams as a "selfless, compassionate, hard-working" human being who "lets the love of Jesus shine through him every day. He doesn’t care for his patients just at work, but he prays for and thinks of them and their families beyond his time at the hospital."
Drew Williams said he started as a CNA in 2018, but always considered furthering his career in the health care field. However, it wasn't until a fellow member of his church — a graduate from Rend Lake College's nursing program — told him he would excel as a nurse that he seriously considered it.
"It lit a fire in me and I went back to school," Williams said.
Drew Williams said when he started his journey at Rend Lake College to become a nurse, he had no idea he would be graduating in the middle of a global pandemic.
After graduating in May 2020, he said he went straight to working in the ICU. Seeing patients pass away after a long battle with COVID-19 has been difficult not only for him, but everyone there on the front lines daily.
"There have been several patients where the nurses are the ones holding their hand as they stop the last life-sustaining medicines," Williams said.
His wife, Shonda, said like many new nurses, "Drew has seen and experienced more loss and heartache in the first six months of his career than normal, as he has cared for many COVID patients. He doesn’t consider nursing a job, but more of a calling."
Drew Williams said he wants to thank the people at SIH who trained him well.
"I'm very blessed and very thankful," he said.
Not only does Drew Williams pray for his patients outside of the hospital, he said he prays with them at their bedside — if they're willing.
"I’m a Christian, I believe in Christ, and I pray with my patients, at least the ones who are open to it," Williams said. "I try to be kind to everyone, and put myself in their shoes. Nurses see people in the worst times of their lives, whether COVID or any other time, being in the hospital is a horrible situation so I try to make that as pleasant as I possibly can be."