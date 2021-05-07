SIH's Drew Williams makes a point to pray for his patients

After graduating in May 2020, he said he went straight to working in the ICU. Seeing patients pass away after a long battle with COVID-19 has been difficult not only for him, but everyone there on the front lines daily.

"There have been several patients where the nurses are the ones holding their hand as they stop the last life-sustaining medicines," Williams said.

His wife, Shonda, said like many new nurses, "Drew has seen and experienced more loss and heartache in the first six months of his career than normal, as he has cared for many COVID patients. He doesn’t consider nursing a job, but more of a calling."

Drew Williams said he wants to thank the people at SIH who trained him well.

"I'm very blessed and very thankful," he said.

Not only does Drew Williams pray for his patients outside of the hospital, he said he prays with them at their bedside — if they're willing.

"I’m a Christian, I believe in Christ, and I pray with my patients, at least the ones who are open to it," Williams said. "I try to be kind to everyone, and put myself in their shoes. Nurses see people in the worst times of their lives, whether COVID or any other time, being in the hospital is a horrible situation so I try to make that as pleasant as I possibly can be."

