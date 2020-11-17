 Skip to main content
Speculaas Stars
  • Updated
Yield: About 3 dozen 2½-inch cookies

Time: About 1 hour (including time to cut out cookies)

Ingredients

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup margarine

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

3 ½ cups all purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground clove

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

½ teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon ground anise

½ cup whole milk

Directions

Heat your oven to 350°F. Cream together the butter, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl and set aside. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, white pepper, and anise. Carefully combine the dry ingredients with the creamed ingredients. Stir in the milk and knead the dough into a smooth ball.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface. Dust a rolling pin with four and roll the dough into a ¼-inch thick layer. Cut star shapes with floured cookie cutters. Reroll remaining dough and continue cutting shapes until the dough is gone. Place the shapes on a greased cookie sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes.

— Niki Davis

