Sports Brief: SIU men to host Grambling Tuesday night

SIU's men's basketball program announced Sunday that its scheduled game with Missouri Baptist Tuesday night is postponed until later in the season. The Salukis will instead host Grambling in Banterra Center at 7.

Each team had a game it could schedule to reach the Division I limit of 31 regular season games, as the Tigers (3-9) had their non-conference trip to Tulane on Dec. 18 canceled to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Green Wave's program.

Cameron Christon (11.7 ppg) and Danya Kingsby (10.8) are the top scorers for Grambling, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the conference, but have struggled through a difficult non-conference schedule that's included losses at Texas Tech, Iowa State and Connecticut -- all teams that have spent time in the Top 25.

SIU (7-5) is coming off a 64-52 loss on Wednesday at San Francisco despite 12 points from Ben Coupet, Jr. The Salukis won five of six games prior to running into the 12-1 Dons.ben

All tickets for the Missouri Baptist game will be honored at the gate Tuesday night. This will be the first meeting of SIU and Grambling.

