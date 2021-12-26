 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Sports Brief: SIU men to host Grambling Tuesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
SIU Evansville Basketball

SIU forward Marcus Domask drives on Evansville's Preston Phillips on Wednesday Dec. 1 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. Domask scored a team-high 22 points, including the game-winning jumper with 0.6 seconds to play, to lift the Salukis past the Purple Aces 54-52.

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

SIU's men's basketball program announced Sunday that its scheduled game with Missouri Baptist Tuesday night is postponed until later in the season. The Salukis will instead host Grambling in Banterra Center at 7.

Each team had a game it could schedule to reach the Division I limit of 31 regular season games, as the Tigers (3-9) had their non-conference trip to Tulane on Dec. 18 canceled to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Green Wave's program.

Cameron Christon (11.7 ppg) and Danya Kingsby (10.8) are the top scorers for Grambling, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the conference, but have struggled through a difficult non-conference schedule that's included losses at Texas Tech, Iowa State and Connecticut -- all teams that have spent time in the Top 25.

SIU (7-5) is coming off a 64-52 loss on Wednesday at San Francisco despite 12 points from Ben Coupet, Jr. The Salukis won five of six games prior to running into the 12-1 Dons.ben 

People are also reading…

All tickets for the Missouri Baptist game will be honored at the gate Tuesday night. This will be the first meeting of SIU and Grambling.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herrin native wins Emmy for work on commercial

Herrin native wins Emmy for work on commercial

Gina Trapani works at Coolfire Studios, a St. Louis-based company that was recently presented with an Emmy for the production of a commercial, "That's My M-O" for the Missouri Division of Tourism. 

Rivian delivers first SUVs from Normal factory

Rivian delivers first SUVs from Normal factory

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive on Monday said the company made the first deliveries of its all-electric R1S sport-utility vehicle from the Normal factory to Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough and CEO R.J. Scaringe. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News