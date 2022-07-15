Sports Column | Bucky Dent: After Miners fold, Guerette lands Gateway gig

In no way is broadcasting a Frontier League baseball team a “glamour” gig. You ride the buses with the team, set up your own equipment and also type up all the team’s game notes. You’re not only the play-by-play guy, but the media liaison to boot.

It’s a life Jason Guerette lived for seven years with the Miners. He saw them win consecutive division titles, announced multiple no-hitters. Heck, he even got to call some home run derby victories last year when the league adopted that atrocious rule to settle contests that were tied after 10 innings.

Then came the afternoon of October 6. He was preparing to call a college soccer match at Manhattan College for ESPN3 when he got the shocking news. The franchise folded.

“I think I was driving to New York when I heard,” he said Tuesday. “I had no idea it was coming.”

Fortunately for Guerette, he didn’t have to wait long to keep his baseball career on the air. After autumn turned into winter, the Gateway Grizzlies needed a play-by-play man. Guerette was one of the first names to whom they reached out and he eventually won the job.

As it turned out, the Jersey City guy got to stay in Illinois for the summer after all. And he hooked on with an organization that’s let him call the games the same way he did at Rent One Park.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: How the game played the players I’ve been fortunate enough to get to watch sporting events for free for 41 years and I’ve se…

“That part of it hasn’t changed,” he said. “One thing in my favor is that when I call games involving former Miners, I already know who they are. I don’t have to do as much homework on them as I do other players, so I’m a little ahead of the game in that respect.”

One thing Guerette established during his time with the Miners – and during his first year in Sauget – is his attention to detail. Washington radio play-by-play man Kyle Larson made a point Tuesday night to tell his listeners during the Wild Things’ game with Gateway that Guerette bangs out the league’s most comprehensive game notes.

Guerette wasn’t around to hear that praise, though. After calling a 10-inning win Saturday night at Lake Erie, he got back to his room and went to bed. His throat felt a little scratchy, but he figured that was a normal byproduct from calling a long, exciting game.

Only Guerette never quite got to sleep that night. There were other symptoms that told him he might need to test himself. Sure enough, he found out he had COVID-19, meaning he got to spend this week quarantined in a hotel room in Avon, Ohio instead of announcing “Griz bombs,” a.k.a. the innumberable homers that dominate most Grizzlies’ home games.

That didn’t stop him from generating game notes for the press box before Tuesday night’s 8-7 win over Washington, nor did it stop him from musing about the unusual nature of his first season in a Frontier League press box without Mike Pinto in a dugout.

“That seems really weird to me,” Guerette said. “I mean, he’s the all-time winningest manager in league history. I hope we see him in a dugout next year.”

It’s a bit surprising that Guerette is still in the Frontier League. He’s hard-working, professional and as his work on ESPN3 and ESPN+ on soccer and basketball broadcasts have shown, sure appears capable of calling games on a higher level.

Maybe one day, even a level where he no longer has to set up his own equipment or write out 37 pages of game notes before he takes the air.