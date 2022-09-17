Sports Column | Bucky Dent: College football games are too long

College football is a grand spectacle at its very best. I know; I’ve seen it enough when it’s at that level and there are few things like it.

But it also has a problem that’s become pretty apparent early in this season: The games are much too long and something needs to be done about it. But can it be done and are those who control the game interested in anything being done?

Sports Column: Bucky Dent: SIU football team needs to stay the course Back in 2010, I was covering Virginia Tech football for a website in the Tri-Cities of east …

SIU and Southeast Missouri State played a good game last week in Carbondale, won 34-31 by the RedHawks on a touchdown pass with 11 seconds left. That it was set up by a couple of dicey pass interference calls by an officiating crew that spent the game in dogged search of every infraction it could find is another story for another time, and one we won’t explore in this space.

But it also lasted 3:50, which is completely ridiculous. That was even longer than the 3:48 it took for the Salukis to lose 64-29 two weeks ago at Incarnate Word. At least there were excuses for that one to take all night, like a lightning delay before the game and a light failure late in the first quarter.

Oh, and little things like the teams combining for a dozen touchdowns also tends to add time to a game. So that game wasn’t going to get done quickly. There was nothing anyone could do for that one.

However, the SIU-SEMO game felt more like an endurance test for some of the nearly 9,000 fans in the seats than it did a football game. Little wonder that even a decent chunk of the SIU student section had found other things to do when its football team gave up the lead for the last time.

Contrast the college game to the NFL. While the pro product might seem homogenized to some in terms of tactics and schemes, there’s no question it presently is a more attractive watch for the casual fan.

One reason is you rarely see an NFL game pass well north of three hours. Part of it are the rules. The clock doesn’t stop when a first down is gained. Even with the excessive TV timeouts, if you plan to spend three hours watching an NFL game, there’s a reasonable chance you’ll see said game end in that window.

Another reason are the officials. Yeah, people like to rip on the likes of Jerome Boger, Carl Cheffers and Clete Blakeman for littering the field with flags and offering occasionally convoluted explanations. But you don’t see a ton of conferences that eat up time during an NFL game.

Flag is thrown, penalty is administered and off we go to the next play. In college games, sometimes it’s flag down, followed by a long conference, followed by other stuff and then you go about five minutes or more without a play.

So how can we eliminate these marathon college games? Well, short of losing the ridiculous TV timeouts, which won’t happen, let’s start with cutting down replay reviews to 60 seconds. If you can’t find a reason to overturn the play in 60 seconds, play stands as called and that’s it.

Perhaps think about eliminating the provision that the clock has to stop on every first down. And you could maybe start the clock on kickoffs instead of when the ball is received, as was tried in 2006. No one liked it then, but I’m thinking that might not be a bad thing now.

College football is still a great sport, but it’s a lot better when the game lasts three hours and not four.