Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Is SIU what its record says it is?

Years ago, Bill Parcells once said that you are what your record says you are.

The numbers were all too clear Thursday night and remained all too clear on Friday. Through 21 games of the 2021-22 basketball season, the SIU men are 10-11 overall and 3-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Forget for a minute that of those 11 losses, seven of them have been by five points or less and that four of them have occurred by one possession. If you want to use that as an argument that the Salukis are better than the record, you must also acknowledge that they’ve won four games by four points or fewer, including a Nov. 26 win over Alcorn State where they trailed by 16 points in the second half.

You might disagree with me on that premise and that’s fine. There’s a case to be made on the other end of the equation, but you want to know what answers every question? What you do in the games.

And starting Sunday, when SIU hosts Valparaiso, it has nine regular season games, plus whatever games it earns in the MVC Tournament, to prove it’s better than a 10-11 record.

In a recent stretch where the Salukis have dropped six of seven games, four by a combined 12 points, coach Bryan Mullins and his players have said that they have to learn lessons from these games.

Some might wonder just what they’ve learned, based on the fact that they keep losing. And that’s a fair observation. Others might have decided that for all their capabilities – and SIU did beat a Colorado team that dusted a hot Oregon squad the other night – that as current constituted, it just might be a player short of beating the best in the Valley.

Honestly, that thought has crossed my mind more than once lately. The roster doesn’t have a lot of guys who can make plays late in the shot clock. Maybe they need another player who can go get a shot in the final 5-10 seconds of the shot clock.

Or maybe, just maybe, the light comes on for some of the guys on the roster over the second half of the conference season. Perhaps they start making winning plays in the last two minutes of tight games.

Maybe Marcus Domask breaks out of the shooting slump that’s marked his last four games, or Lance Jones finds the hot hand down the stretch that’s eluded him for most of the last two months.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A stay of execution for Salukis

And who knows? There’s always a chance some other player becomes the best version of himself. What if Ben Coupet finds the form that marked his December? Or what happens if this roster of shooters suddenly finds the range from 3?

“It’s a combination of everything,” Mullins said after Thursday night’s 44-39 loss to Loyola. “Shooting can be contagious sometime. When you see a couple of teammates make some shots, then everyone gets that itch.

“I think our guys are playing with a ton of confidence and they’ll get in the gym and keep working on things.”

One thing we know: Mullins and his players didn’t sign on to be a 10-11 team after 21 games. We know the margin of error in most games in this league is slimmer than a super model walking down a New York City runway.

One thing Parcells made us aware of years ago: You are what your record says you are.

SIU has at least 10 more games to change our minds.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

