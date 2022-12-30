Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Making a sportswriter's hunch come true

It’s easy to pinpoint the night my favorite sports story of the year became evident.

It was January 20, a cold winter day in Southern Illinois. Inside Banterra Center, I just finished chronicling the SIU women’s 56-47 home win over Illinois State, a game the Salukis controlled with stifling halfcourt defense and the brilliance of Abby Brockmeyer.

As I walked towards the exit, I had a sudden thought: SIU is going to win the Valley. It made no sense to most. The team was picked 8th in preseason polls after finishing 8th the year before and winning only nine games.

But like a political analyst who studies trends and exit polls to make his declarations, I’d seen enough. This team had learned how to win. They knew what it took and how to make it happen.

I called Les Winkeler, Lauren Cross and others over the next day or two with my “fearless” prediction. The response was pretty much the same across the board.

“Really?” Probably followed by, at least in their mind, “What are they putting in the water over there to make him think that way?”

Whatever substances were in the drinks at the Dawg Pound or in the pregame brats and pretzels I down, it was easy to see this team was far from the loser it was the year before. There was health it didn’t have during the COVID-19 season, when coach Cindy Stein routinely had to juggle lineups based on who was healthy and who wasn’t in protocol.

There was experience few teams had. Brockmeyer, Makenzie Silvey and Gabby Walker were fifth-year seniors who played more than 400 games in their college careers. Caitlin Link was a team captain for all four years.

This was their last chance to get it right. You could tell because in almost every big game, they played with the sense of urgency seniors should possess. Brockmeyer took over more than one game with her all-court brilliance, deservedly earning MVC Player of the Year honors.

Silvey seemed to score a bucket just when the Salukis needed one the most. There’s a reason no one in program history has scored more than her 2,002. And Walker was the type of player every good team needs. You love her if she’s on your team, hate her if she isn’t.

Walker wasn’t afraid to take a charge in the middle of compiling a double-double. Her emergence as a reliable third scorer inside made this team whole.

The almost-worst to first story became complete on March 5 when Loyola upset Missouri State just minutes before SIU completed what became a meaningless loss at Valparaiso. The Salukis went 15-3 in the Valley, presenting the retiring Stein with a regular season title in her last year on the sideline.

That SIU wasn’t able to earn the league’s automatic NCAA bid, falling to Illinois State in the semifinals in frozen Moline, doesn’t detract from the story a bit. It served more as a reminder of how the team overcame its limitations to win 21 games and enjoy its best season in 15 years.

There were many compelling stories in 2022, as you’ll see if you read our top 10 stories. This one didn’t top the list – Marion’s Dylon Nalley and Benton’s Gavin Genesio winning boys state cross country titles is No. 1 – but this was my favorite because it had every element one needs.

It had a team delivering more than forecast for it, a coach going out as a champion at the end of a good career and players excelling in big moments.

It made a sportswriter’s hunch come true.