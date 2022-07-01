Sports Column | Bucky Dent: MVC loses Loyola, somehow improves

On Monday, Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Jeff Jackson mused about losing Loyola to the Atlantic 10 Conference but adding perennial NCAA Tournament contenders Belmont and Murray State to go along with UIC.

“It’s really difficult for a conference to lose an institution that has had the success that Loyola has had in college basketball, but claim that their conference is better,” Jackson said.

Yet the MVC can credibly make that statement. As good as the Ramblers were their last five years in the Valley – a Final Four berth, a Sweet 16 and a third NCAA appearance – Belmont and Murray State bring impeccable credentials to the Valley.

Belmont has finished first or second in its league for 17 straight years. Granted, the Atlantic Sun and Ohio Valley remind no one of the ACC or Big 12, but you’ve got to be doing something right to be the best in your league for nearly two decades in a row.

The Bruins always seem to have good 3-point shooters and solid big men on their team. They’ve been well-coached for a long time, too. Rick Byrd could draw Xs and Os with anyone and his former assistant, Casey Alexander, knows his stuff, too.

Alexander said this might not be an ideal year for Belmont to enter the MVC because they lost five seniors and saw two key contributors hit the transfer portal. Given what the Bruins have built, though, one shouldn’t expect them to endure many teething pains in their new digs.

Then there’s Murray State, who people around these parts know pretty well. It wasn’t that long ago that the Racers brought a guy into the building then known as SIU Arena named Ja Morant. Unless you simply don’t know what the NBA is, you know that Morant is one of the five best players in the league.

Off the top of my head, I don’t know too many programs who’ve won 31 games three times since 2010. And before you say it was a product of playing in the OVC, think again. Murray State won first round games in the NCAA tourney all three years.

The Racers will also boast one of the best homecourt atmospheres in the Valley. If you’ve not been to CFSB Center for a game, go. You’ll find that 8,000 people can make a whole lot of noise.

UIC is the wild card here. The Flames have won 20 games just once since 2003-04, their last NCAA tourney trip. They averaged 2,093 fans per home game last year in a very nice arena that seats nearly 9,000. There are reasons to be skeptical that they’ll make an impact in a league better than the Horizon League they departed.

But there was reason to wonder if Loyola would ever succeed when it joined the Valley. It was mediocre for years before its nine-year stint in the MVC. And by the time they won three of the last five MVC tourneys, the Ramblers were the league’s flagship program.

UIC coach Luke Yaklich, an Illinois State grad who was an assistant on Dan Muller’s staff from 2013-17, is eager to test his team in a league he knows very well.

“I know firsthand the passion and enthusiasm for basketball that runs through the Valley and am ecstatic to bring that heat here to UIC,” he said in a press release Friday morning.

How much heat the Flames offer besides their name remains to be seen. But if nothing else, the teams coming in with them figure to make this conference even more competitive than it already was.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

