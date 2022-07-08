Sports Column | Bucky Dent: NCAA becomes everyone for themselves

My life is now complete. We’re going to get the UCLA-Rutgers baseball rivalry we’d begged for the last 50 years.

Seriously, with last week’s news that USC and UCLA are Big Ten-bound in two years, it’s everybody for themselves in the TV leagues. At least the ones who aren’t in the Southeastern Conference or the Big Ten.

I’m not sure whether I should be outraged or how many darns I should even give. I know if I’m USC or UCLA, I’m happy that I’m going to wake up to $100 million more with Big Ten TV money than I was going to from the Pac-12. And if you read Ben Bolch’s article in the Los Angeles Times the other day, some of that extra money headed to UCLA is going to keep it from having to axe many of its Olympic sports programs.

On one hand, laugh all you want about the prospect of USC flying across three time zones to play a weeknight basketball game at Penn State. I’ll be right there with you. It’s preposterous on so many levels.

On the other hand, as someone pointed out, you feel for the athletes in this scenario. Hard to be a student-athlete when you’re using up three school days in a week for a cross-country trip to play a conference game. Imagine trying to keep up with a normal class load during the week and then throwing in a road game about 2,500 miles away.

As most of us know, though, things like an education and an athlete’s mental health are dwarfed by the sound of a ringing cash register by TV networks and conference poo-bahs. And when millions and millions of dollars are there to be gained, the last things the tall foreheads will care about will be common sense and the folks who provide the entertainment.

Let’s face it, the shark was jumped a long time ago when it came to concepts like steak over sizzle and ethics over results in college sports. As Brent Musberger once said, as long as they keep score, everyone is going to try to recruit the best athletes possible in order to win games.

It’s naïve to pretend otherwise. But it’s also not unrealistic to pretend that schools should take athletes’ needs more seriously, particularly now that NIL agreements are a way of life in college sports.

And while we’re talking about controversial topics, here’s where the NCAA could make a statement that would actually be morally correct and consistent with what it’s done in other cases: Pull its championship events out of states that are banning abortions.

That would be quite a shot across the bow to Texas and Oklahoma, for starters. The men’s Final Four this year is set for Houston and the FCS championship game is held in Frisco, a long punt away from Dallas. Also, the increasingly-popular Women’s College World Series is played in Oklahoma City.

If you’re wondering how this is consistent with other NCAA actions, bear in mind that it banned championships from being administered in North Carolina after the state passed a law restricting transgender bathroom access in 2016. When state legislature later repealed the law, the NCAA came back to North Carolina.

There are those who argue that the financial aspects of such a decision wouldn’t really be harmful to the cities or states that lose those events. Perhaps this is a time for the NCAA to embrace morals and ethics over the dollar bill.

It probably won’t happen, given what we know about money’s power over everything, but it would at least be a defensible stance.