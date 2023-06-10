It didn’t take me long to figure out why Mike Reis was so good for so long.

I moved to the area in 2012 and about six weeks later, I was listening to SIU men’s basketball play a Bracket Busters game at Ball State. It was a meaningless game at the end of a bad season, one that got Chris Lowery fired.

Anyway, the Salukis were getting drilled in the first half as the Cardinals simply did whatever they wanted for a five-minute stretch. After a 14-0 run gave Ball State an 11-point lead, Reis said, “Timeout SIU and just like everyone else lately, Ball State gets well against the Salukis.”

That was Reis in a nutshell and that’s why he’ll be missed over the airwaves. The veteran SIU play-by-play man resigned last week, saying it was his call and that he was concerned that mistakes in his description of the games had detracted from his work.

As a semi-regular listener until I started working this beat in December 2021, I can only think of one time where that might have been a problem. That was during the COVID-19 spring football season of 2021, when he was working road games off a monitor in a studio since radio crews weren’t traveling due to the pandemic.

I can’t think of a single announcer who would do great work under those circumstances. You simply don’t have access to the same context calling a game off TV or the internet. And if streaming fails, well, you’re just like the minor league announcers of days gone by who had to invent 12 straight foul balls or rain delays to get through long stretches when the teletype suddenly stopped working.

Reis called Saluki games for 44 years. He worked 501 football games, 1,325 men’s basketball games and probably a few thousand baseball games. It wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest he could have worked in an MLB booth somewhere; he was that good, crisp and concise.

He wanted SIU to win but he was more interested in telling the truth. If the Salukis didn’t play well, he didn’t slap a Chuck Tanner happy face on it. He’d tell you that they stunk. That was part of his covenant with the audience, ingrained in him by the late Fred Huff, to be honest with them no matter what was occurring in front of him.

One thing I liked about his call was that he could get out ahead of the crowd noise at the essential moment and use it as accompaniment. You hear – you can’t help but hear – announcers who feel like they have to outshout the crowd. It doesn’t work.

On a few occasions the last year and a half, I’ve been able to sit next to Reis and Rodney Watson doing SIU basketball games on the road. Those were learning experiences. Hearing Reis use game nuance to lend his call credence was a bit like standing behind home plate to watch Greg Maddux pitch.

I don’t envy the person who the Salukis hire to replace Reis. It’s going to be like succeeding Pat Summitt or Vince Lombardi – virtually impossible. As someone told me once, “You want to be the guy who follows the guy who follows the legend.”

Mike Reis was, and is, a legend. He leaves the microphone with his fastball and his skills mostly intact, which is the way to do this kind of stuff. We aren’t talking about Willie Mays with the 1973 Mets here.

The voice of a couple of generations of SIU fans has said his final goodbye.