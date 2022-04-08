Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Saluki stars present a conundrum for SIU foes

How good has SIU shortstop Kaeber Rog been this spring?

Good enough to become the favorite college baseball player of the Twitter handle @CespedesBBQ, in addition to helping the Salukis’ bid for what could be a second straight 40-win season.

While J.T. Weber gets most of the attention, and rightfully so after clouting 13 homers and knocking in 31 runs in SIU’s first 29 games, Rog has been a nice complement behind him in the order. Entering Friday night’s game at Missouri Valley Conference rival Evansville, Rog was batting an even .400 with seven homers and a team-high 33 RBI.

The way it works with these two is this: Pitch around Weber and Rog will hurt you. Pitch to Weber and they’ll both hurt you. That’s some conundrum for pitchers. And they get put in the problem right away because Salukis coach Lance Rhodes is batting them second and third these days.

Rog is a switch-hitter who has an open stance from both sides and a distinctive leg kick as he strides into the pitch. He sprays line drives to all fields and has shown opposite field power, particularly from the left side. Rog’s taken advantage of the prevailing wind at Itchy Jones Stadium to jack a couple of opposite field homers as a lefty hitter.

Wondering where @CespedesBBQ comes into the picture? Well, the duo of Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, who follow college and pro baseball on social media, took a liking to Rog’s line drives and proclaimed him their favorite player recently.

They, and probably everyone else who follows baseball around the Valley, will have their eyes on Rog for the season’s remainder.

Now for a couple of other observations from the last week:

1. Portal madness

The number of available players in the transfer portal was over 1,200 on Friday and isn’t slowing down until the end of the month. Folks can moan all they want about players not showing loyalty, not sticking it out, etc., but that genie isn’t going back in the bottle any time soon.

What’s more, if coaches can jump contracts with multiple years left on them to cash in somewhere else, why can’t players go look for greener pastures, particularly in this new era of NILs? It’s either adapt with the times or become the figurative old man on the lawn screaming at a cloud.

Anyway, if you’re wondering about the possibility of SIU adding players to their team via the portal, I can tell you after a quick talk with coach Bryan Mullins on Wednesday that it might happen. But it will have to be the right fit.

I can think of two big guys who would be ideal for the Salukis, even though they may not be interested. Seven-three Connor Vanover, who’s leaving Arkansas, is a hybrid player of sorts. He’s a 3-point shooter on offense and an elite shot-blocker on the other hand.

Then there’s 6-11 Johni Broome, who’s departing Morehead State after two good years at the eastern Kentucky school. Broome’s a double-double machine who offers great rim protection defensively and is mobile for a big man.

2. Softball reunion

SIU’s trip to MVC rival Valparaiso on Sunday and Monday will serve as a reunion of sorts for the Salukis and Katelyn Massa. The program’s catcher of the last five years has transitioned to the dugout as a graduate assistant for the Beacons.

Valpo is 9-18 overall and 1-8 in the Valley, but that’s still an improvement over its five-win season of 2021. I imagine this weekend might feel weird for Massa, but knowing the competitor she is, she’ll certainly want to sting her old teammates for a couple of wins.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

