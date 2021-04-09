 Skip to main content
Sports column correction
Sports column correction

CORRECTION: In the Thursday's edition of the paper, a sports column incorrectly stated Mt. Carmel was in the Big Eight Conference. The team has ​been an independent the last two seasons and will join the Little Illini Conference next school year. The Southern regrets this error.

