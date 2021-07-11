SPORTS: Earley, Miners rally to sweep Joliet

MARION – Nolan Earley came through late for the Miners on Sunday night.
After tying the nightcap of a doubleheader with a one-out solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to even the score at 3-3, Earley belted the final pitch of a three-round home run derby into the Southern Illinois bullpen in right-center to polish off a sweep of Joliet at Rent One Park.
It was the continuation of a red-hot spell for the Miners’ veteran right fielder, who went 3 for 7 in the doubleheader – Southern Illinois won the opener 6-1 – and is 22 of 48 in his last 12 games with 17 RBI.
“He could be the hottest player in all of baseball,” Miners manager Mike Pinto said of Earley. “Guys like him that grow in experience and confidence level, they know how to rise to the moment when their team needs them.”
Earley needed four pitches from hitting coach Tom Carcieri to blast the winning shot, capping a huge day for the team. With West Division leader Evansville eating a doubleheader sweep at home to Schaumburg, Southern Illinois (23-19) sliced its deficit to 3 ½ games.
It looked bleak for the Miners in the second game when Dylan Hardy unloaded a two-run shot to left-center in the top of the sixth off reliever Blake Stelzer to give the Slammers (14-26) a 3-1 lead. But Anthony Brocato touched closer Trevor Charpie for a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead in half.
Earley wiped out the lead an inning later with a no-doubt clout that cleared both levels of signage behind the right field fence, his sixth homer of the year.
Southern Illinois’ other hero in the nightcap was reliever Joey Pulido. After quashing a seventh inning threat by inducing a double play ball off Kyle Jacobsen’s bat, Pulido left the “ghost runner” at second in the top of the eighth with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.
“If they get a run in the eighth, we’re chasing the game again,” Pinto said. “What Joey did might have won us the game.”
In the opener, the wildness of Joliet pitcher Austin Shea brought the Miners’ first run home as he uncorked a wild pitch in the first that scored Jarrod Watkins.
After escaping further damage in the first when he stranded the bases loaded, Shea retired nine straight hitters until he got to the fourth. There, he walked Luke Mangieri and then left a pitch over the middle for Jared Mang.
It flew about 360 feet, landing in the trees behind the left field fence for Mang’s first Southern Illinois homer and making it 3-0.
The Miners doubled their lead in the fifth by touching reliever Dylan Hecht for three straight singles. The last of them, coming off Gianfranco Wawoe’s bat, plated Yeltsin Gudino and was accompanied by a two-base error from left fielder Dave Matthews to up the cushion to five. Mangieri followed with a sacrifice fly to round out the scoring.
That was more than enough for Michael Austin (2-3), who worked five scoreless innings for his first win since no-hitting Lake Erie in the nightcap of a doubleheader June 15. Austin allowed three hits and two walks, whiffing six.
The Slammers threatened Austin just once, loading the bases with two outs in the third. But Austin froze Matthews with a 2-2 breaking ball that clipped the outside corner for a called third strike.
Southern Illinois takes Monday off before visiting Windy City Tuesday night at 7:05 to start a six-game road trip. The Miners’ starter is yet to be determined, while the Thunderbolts will throw Tyler Thornton (4-4, 2.18).