SPORTS: Harness pitches SIU to series win

It was the fifth homer for Massa, who carefully observed Nurrenbern’s pitch selection and location during the at-bats of Caylor, Vermejan and Jenny Jansen.

“I knew where she was going to throw the next strike,” Massa said. “I just had to let the bat get to the ball.”

The Salukis (28-7, 10-4) made it 3-0 in the third on some terrific baserunning by Vermejan. After making her way to scoring position via a single and stolen base, Vermejan used Massa’s 4-6-3 double play bouncer as a vehicle to score from second, easily beating the throw home from first.

Rylie Hamilton knocked in SIU’s final run in the sixth with a two-out single up the middle that chased in Maris Boelens.

By then, Blaylock was waving Boelens around after associate head coach Jen Sewell, who normally runs the show at third base, was tossed for the second straight day. Sewell was protesting Caylor being called out on a steal attempt in the fifth when she made the safe sign at the third base umpire.

Moments after getting booted, Sewell loudly admonished the umpire, “Do not touch me.”