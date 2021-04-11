SPORTS: Harness pitches SIU to series win

CARBONDALE – It was a clean sweep for the umpires and a series win for the SIU softball team.
Rebounding from an 8-2 loss Sunday in the opener of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader against Evansville, the Salukis bagged a 4-1 win in the nightcap as ace Sarah Harness fanned 11 batters en route to a complete-game four-hitter.
In beating the Purple Aces (18-13, 6-6) for the second time in 24 hours, Harness (14-2) whiffed 22 and permitted just two runs off 10 hits.
“Another dominating performance,” SIU coach Kerri Blaylock said of Harness. “They have a bunch of tough-minded kids at the plate that just don’t quit. Against that team, you have to be spot-on and Sarah was.”
After unleashing its power-laden offense in the opener against Carlee Jo Clark (6-1) and reliever Madi Eberle, Evansville again couldn’t cope with Harness’ mix of power, location and finesse.
Harness set the game’s tone after Jessica Fehr slapped a leadoff double in front of diving right fielder Bailey Caylor. Harness immediately fanned Eryn Gould, Marah Wood and Alyssa Barela to strand Fehr at second.
“She threw really well,” catcher Katelyn Massa said. “She was hitting all her spots, throwing hard.”
In contrast, Aces righthander Jaime Nurrenbern (5-4) missed a spot in the first inning when facing Massa. A low 2-2 changeup wasn’t quite low enough and caught far too much of the plate. Massa blasted it over the left-center field wall with Maddy Vermejan aboard for the only runs Harness needed.
It was the fifth homer for Massa, who carefully observed Nurrenbern’s pitch selection and location during the at-bats of Caylor, Vermejan and Jenny Jansen.
“I knew where she was going to throw the next strike,” Massa said. “I just had to let the bat get to the ball.”
The Salukis (28-7, 10-4) made it 3-0 in the third on some terrific baserunning by Vermejan. After making her way to scoring position via a single and stolen base, Vermejan used Massa’s 4-6-3 double play bouncer as a vehicle to score from second, easily beating the throw home from first.
Rylie Hamilton knocked in SIU’s final run in the sixth with a two-out single up the middle that chased in Maris Boelens.
By then, Blaylock was waving Boelens around after associate head coach Jen Sewell, who normally runs the show at third base, was tossed for the second straight day. Sewell was protesting Caylor being called out on a steal attempt in the fifth when she made the safe sign at the third base umpire.
Moments after getting booted, Sewell loudly admonished the umpire, “Do not touch me.”
Blaylock was kicked out of Sunday’s opener for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh inning, although that was largely a mercy toss. By then, the Salukis trailed 7-0 on their way to their most lopsided loss of the year.
It was nearly an 8-0 blanking, but Jansen ended Izzy Vetter’s shutout bid with one out to go by blasting a two-run homer to left-center. However, Vetter (10-6) still fanned nine and walked just two en route to a complete-game six-hitter.
SIU’s response to the loss was as swift as a Harness riser.
“I thought our offense jumped on them early,” Blaylock said of the second game. “We left some runs on the board, but I thought we did a much better job.”
DAWG BITES
Massa’s homer was the 30th of her career, making her just the sixth player in program history to reach that milestone. She played in the 200th game of her career in the opener. … Harness’ back-to-back double-figure strikeout games made her the first SIU pitcher to do it in consecutive games in 11 years. Danielle Glosson did it in May 2008 against Drake and Missouri State. … The Salukis start a three-week stretch of eight straight road games Saturday at MVC leader Illinois State. They have just one home series left against Valparaiso on May 1-2.