SPORTS: Little things lead to Saluki loss

NORMAL – A spate of little things turned into another big loss that have put the SIU women in a tough spot entering the final week of the regular season.

Sunday’s 66-56 defeat to Illinois State at Redbird Arena was the Salukis’ fifth straight road setback, and one that assures they can finish no higher than sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference. Only the top six teams get byes into the Friday portion of the conference tournament in a week and a half.

Unless it beats Loyola on Thursday night and Valparaiso on Saturday in Banterra Center, SIU (15-12, 7-9) will have to open the tournament in the play-in round. Even with a win in the play-in round, it would have to face one of the top two seeds – either Missouri State or Drake – in the quarterfinals.

“The game of basketball is all about pressure,” Salukis coach Cindy Stein said. “And if you can’t handle the pressure, you don’t belong there. We’ve got to step up to the plate and play our best to get two wins. If we can’t do that, we don’t deserve it.”

SIU couldn’t do it against the squad that has become its jinx team. Illinois State (17-10, 9-7) was gettable Sunday, but the Salukis weren’t quite sharp enough to hand it a loss three days after it dumped No. 21 Missouri State.